Blue Jays Could Look To Reunite With Versatile Infielder in Trade With Pirates
The Toronto Blue Jays have been arguably the best team in baseball over the last few weeks.
They have come out of the All-Star break on fire, sweeping the San Francisco Giants in a three-game series before taking Game 1 of an incredibly important series against their American League East rivals, the New York Yankees.
With a 59-41 record, the Blue Jays are holding a four-game lead in the divisional race entering play on July 22.
In the driver’s seat of the AL East, if Toronto wants to hold onto that spot, they know there are some spots on the roster that could use an upgrade ahead of the MLB trade deadline on July 31.
A lot of the focus for the Blue Jays ahead of the deadline has been on finding help for the starting rotation.
The team has dealt with multiple injuries and some ineffectiveness from their starters, lacking a No. 5 starter essentially from the start of the year.
Given their current place in the standings, and how wide open the AL looks, expect the front office to aggressively seek upgrades.
Alas, if the team can find upgrades for their lineup, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal of that fashion, too.
Left field has been a weakness for the team and it never hurts to add some reinforcements for the stretch run and what Toronto hopes is a deep playoff run.
Who could they be looking to add to their lineup?
As shared by Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a familiar face could reunite with the Blue Jays ahead of the trade deadline: shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
“Perhaps a reunion in Toronto could be on the horizon. The Blue Jays thought highly enough of Kiner-Falefa to sign him to a multi-year deal prior to the 2024 season. While shortstop isn’t a need for the Blue Jays, Kiner-Falefa’s ultimate value comes as a utility man, a role he has thrived in throughout the earlier years of his career,” he wrote.
Signed to a two-year deal by Toronto ahead of the 2024 campaign, he was traded to the Pirates ahead of the deadline last year in exchange for minor leaguer Charles McAdoo.
Pittsburgh is a team that the Blue Jays should be engaged in a lot of trade discussions with because they could address their pitching needs, inquiring about starting pitcher Mitch Keller, along with Kiner-Falefa.
The teams have engaged in two trades in the last year: the Kiner-Falefa swap ahead of the 2024 deadline and this offseason in a three-team deal that also included the Cleveland Guardians.
These are two front offices very familiar with each other, and another deal could be made in the coming days.
