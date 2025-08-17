Blue Jays Fans Are Showing Out To Support Team During Incredible Season
The Toronto Blue Jays came into the season with some pressure to perform given how much of their future was up in the air.
Their front office duo of president of baseball operations Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins knew the clock was ticking to build a winning ball club. Franchise cornerstones in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette were both entering the final year of club control. Manager John Schneider was on the hot seat, needing a playoff appearance to likely keep his job.
There was a lot at stake heading into the 2025 campaign and everyone has responded appropriately. The Blue Jays are 73-51 entering play on Aug. 17, sitting in first place of the American League East, five games ahead of the Boston Red Sox. They also own the best record in the league, a half-game ahead of the Detroit Tigers.
Toronto has been playing some excellent baseball recently and its performance on the field could improve even more. Getting healthier with several key players coming off the injured list -- such as outfielder George Springer and starting pitcher Shane Bieber -- the ceiling is moving in the right direction for the team.
Given how well they have performed, it should come as no surprise that the fan base is turning out to support the team. Veteran outfielder Myles Straw has never seen anything like what he is witnessing now, as Canada’s team is gaining support from around the country, not just in their city.
Myles Straw Loves the Support From Blue Jays Fans
“It’s sick out there,” Straw said, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “There’s 40,000 people here every day at this point. It’s something like I’ve never seen before, so props to them. We love playing behind them. We talk about them all the time in the clubhouse and in the dugout, how special it is to get this many people here on a daily basis.”
The Blue Jays are giving their fans plenty of reasons to show up, support and be vocal. And they are feeding off that energy. Something special is brewing in Toronto with the team clicking on all cylinders on the field.
Following a loss to the Texas Rangers on May 27, the Blue Jays fell two games under the .500 mark. Since that point, they have been one of the hottest teams in baseball, going 47-23. That is a 109-win pace across 162 games.
Getting the job done in every facet, this Toronto squad has become as dangerous as any with October quickly approaching.