Blue Jays Reliever Takes Lead in Unfortunate MLB Category
The left of a Major League reliever is a hard one. Things can go great one day and they can go awful the next.
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander knows that all too well.
His previous three games had been terrific. One inning in each contest. No runs allowed. Just two hits given up. No walks and two strikeouts. The kind of reliability the Blue Jays want from the 34-year-old right-hander.
More News: Former Blue Jays, Current Mets Reliever Wants To Go by Hilarious Nickname
But reliability has its bumps in the road, and Green suffered one on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Green entered the game in the seventh inning with the Blue Jays holding onto a 6-1 lead. He faced a critical situation with two inherited runners already on base and Lane Thomas at the plate.
It was a battle that Green lost. Thomas hit just his second home run of the season, a three-run shot, which cut the Blue Jays’ lead to 6-4.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Release Reliever After Forgettable Major League Stint
Toronto went on to win the game, 10-6. But Green went on to take the lead in an ignominious category.
With the home run allowed, MLB.com reported that he led all relief pitchers in home runs allowed with 10.
Green started the season by allowing a home run in each of his first two appearances, both of which were in March. In the following month he gave up three home runs and in May he allowed two.
Tuesday’s shot allowed to Thomas was his third in June and his first allowed since June 14. That was the second of back-to-back appearances in which he allowed a home run.
More News: Former Blue Jays Left-Handed Reliever Lands Big League Deal With Mets
Green has been solid this season, but has a high ERA, thanks in part to the home runs allowed. He is 2-2 with a 4.36 ERA in 34 games, with 28 strikeouts and eight walks in 33 innings. He also has one save in one opportunity.
He is in his third year with the Blue Jays. Last season he emerged as a closer option, as he saved 17 games in 20 chances. He went 4-6 with a 3.21 ERA in 53 games, with 46 strikeouts and 14 walks in 53.1 innings.
He broke into the Majors in 2016 with the New York Yankees and remined with the franchise until he joined Toronto in 2023. For his career, he is 42-30 with a 3.30 ERA in 371 games, including 24 starts. He has 28 saves in 48 changes, with 584 strikeouts and 122 walks in 482 innings.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.