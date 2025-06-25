Blue Jays Reportedly Finalizing Trade With Marlins for Pitcher Robinson Pena
Late on Tuesday night, there was some trade news featuring the Toronto Blue Jays.
According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins were in the process of finalizing a trade that will send reliever Robinson Pina to Toronto in exchange for minor league pitcher Colby Martin.
At the time of writing, that has not been made official yet. However, the expectation is that it will go through.
Pina was designated for assignment on June 21 following his Major League debut where he gave up a solo homer to Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves in his lone inning of work.
Originally signed by the Los Angeles Angels as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2017, the right-hander worked his way up to the Triple-A level with them before he opted to become a free agent following the 2023 season and signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.
After not getting called up to the bigs in the 2024 campaign, he once again opted into free agency where he signed with the Marlins.
Pina has shown some flashes during his minor league career.
In 174 appearances (116 starts), he's posted a 4.03 ERA with 792 strikeouts over 667 2/3 innings pitched, possessing high strikeout stuff that makes him an intriguing arm.
At 26 years old, it will be interesting to see how the Blue Jays use him.
They could convert him into a reliever or they could hope that he can become the back end of the rotation starting pitcher they are looking for.
As for Martin, he was a 16th-round pick of Toronto in 2024.
He's looked good thus far in his short career, posting a 1.61 ERA in 20 outings at the Single-A level that earned him a promotion to High-A.
With the Blue Jays looking for as much help at the Major League level as possible, it makes sense why they'd take a flyer on Pina and hope he can make an impact for them this season.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.