Blue Jays Have Clear-Cut Priority To Achieve Down the Stretch of Regular Season
There was some pressure on the Toronto Blue Jays to perform during the 2025 MLB regular season, given some of the uncertainties surrounding the franchise’s future.
Their two homegrown stars, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and shortstop Bo Bichette were entering their last seasons under team control. The seats were warming up for manager John Schneider and the front office duo of Mark Shapiro and Ross Atkins. A clear goal was put into place: make the postseason.
So this offseason, they got to work reshaping the roster. In free agency, big money was spent on designated hitter Anthony Santander, closer Jeff Hoffman, setup man Yimi Garica and starting pitcher Max Scherzer. Andres Gimenez was acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Guardians to take over at second base.
The talent level of the roster was upgraded, but the team hasn’t received consistent impact from its additions. Santander wasn’t producing before landing on the injured list. Gimenez has been sidelined multiple times. Garcia is out for the year, undergoing season-ending surgery. Hoffman’s production has been volatile.
Blue Jays' No. 1 Priority Is Winning AL East
Despite all of those shortcomings, the team is in a great position. Entering play on Sept. 9, the Blue Jays hold a two-game lead in the American League East over the New York Yankees.
They lost two out of three games in a weekend series to see their lead shrink, but anyone in the organization and fan base would have signed up for this in the preseason.
Now, they just have to hold onto that spot. That is easier said than done, but Toronto has shown an ability to overcome adversity throughout the campaign. But their No. 1 priority down the stretch should be winning the division and clinching the top seed in the AL.
That would give them a bye in the ALDS, advancing beyond the Wild Card Round for the first time since 2016, when they lost in the ALCS to the Cleveland Indians in five games. It would provide the team with a much-needed rest and chance to reset for a few days ahead of what they hope is a deep October run.
The extra time would also allow Schneider to line up his pitching staff exactly how he wants.
There are difficult decisions that lie ahead. The starting rotation is going to have to shrink in the postseason. Who will earn those spots?
The last few weeks of the season will play a huge role in that. Motivation should be very high for the players to not only help clinch the division but also cement their place on the postseason roster.