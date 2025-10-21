Blue Jays Have Waited Three Decades for This Core to Reach World Series
The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years since they won back-to-back titles in 1992 and 1993.
This came on the heels of a dramatic and triumphant Game 7 victory over the Seattle Mariners in the ALCS on Monday night. And to get there, it took the biggest home run for the franchise since Joe Carter touched them all. It's also fitting that it was one of the faces of this resurgence to get them over that final hump at the Rogers Centre, as George Springer provided another electric playoff moment.
When George Springer sent one up into the Toronto night sky in the bottom of the seventh to put his team on top for good, it was more than just an epic moonshot to send his team to the World Series.
It was the confirmation and validation that, despite some shaken faith over the last couple of years, this organization has been building things the right way. And slowly but surely, operating in the fashion they have is exactly what it took to make a deep playoff run.
When Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signed his 14-year deal for half a billion dollars to presumably keep him in Toronto for the remainder of his career, many around the league questioned his desire to win.
A year later, Guerrero has slashed an incredible .442/.510/.930 across 11 playoff games with six home runs and 12 RBI and was just named the ALCS MVP as he helped to carry his team on his back to the World Series.
But it wasn't only Guerrero -- and the injured Bo Bichette -- who has gotten the Blue Jays to this point. Savvy additions by the front office to create a well-rounded roster is a main reason why Toronto will compete for another World Series championship.
Pieces Around Guerrero Have Stepped Up for Blue Jays
George Springer -- who has had an up and down tenure with the Blue Jays since signing a six-year, $150 million deal prior to the 2021 season -- proved to be worth every penny with one swing of the bat. He has four home runs of his own this October as well.
More unseasoned youngsters like Ernie Clement and Addison Barger -- not to mention rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage -- have taken their games to the next level this October. Daulton Varsho has stepped up both offensively and defensively, helping push Toronto over the hump.
Though he hasn't been able to play in the playoffs and hopefully is on the cusp of returning for the World Series, Guerrero's running mate came back healthy in 2025 to have one of the best seasons of his career.
Bichette -- should he really come back for the World Series from the knee injury which has held him out since early September -- could be playing his final games for the Blue Jays since he is set to hit free agency.
Even if that proves to be the case, though, the 27-year-old is another example of the exact key piece Toronto has been waiting for now for three decades to get them back on top of the American League.
There's still a ton of work to do in order to finish the job, but it's safe to say this group is going down in Blue Jays history as the ones who brought this proud franchise back where it belongs, playing for championships.