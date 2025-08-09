Blue Jays Historic Demolition of Rockies Has Them Atop MLB in Important Stat
The Toronto Blue Jays entered their sereis aginast the Colorado Rockies looking to build some positive momentum after losing six of their last eight games.
Playing at Coors Field presents a golden opportunity for a lineup to get on track and that is exactly what the Blue Jays did during a historic three-game series earlier this week.
Toronto scored 45 runs and recorded 63 hits, both franchise records in a three-game series, destroying the Rockies in every facet of the game.
More News: Blue Jays Pitching Performances at Coors Field Overlooked After Historic Series
Those are historic offensive numbers. No team since at least 1901, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) has recorded at least 63 hits in a three-game series.
Their 15 runs per game has never been achieved in a three-game series, either.
Not only did the Blue Jays outscore Colorado 45-6, which warrants some praise to their pitching staff, they also had a massive edge in hits (63-20), extra-base hits (32-4) and home runs (13-1).
Of course, all of those numbers and differentials are MLB firsts as well, with Toronto’s hot bats producing at a level never before seen in baseball.
More News: Could Shane Bieber Be the Blue Jays’ Hidden Wild Card for the Stretch Run?
The Blue Jays are going to face a much stiffer test in their next series, going up against the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a series that started on Friday.
Blue Jays Lead MLB In Sweeps
They have a ton of positive momentum heading into one of the more highly-anticipated series of the year between two of the best teams in baseball.
Toronto will be looking to keep the good times rolling, as they are now atop the MLB in one unique stat following their sweep of the Rockies.
As shared by Sportsnet on X, Toronto now owns the most sweeps in baseball, through Aug. 6, with nine, breaking the tie they had with the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.
More News: Can Blue Jays Carry Over Historic Hitting Performance Into Series Against Dodgers?
Rounding out the top five are the Detroit Tigers and Dodgers, who each have seven.
One of the streakiest teams in baseball earlier in the campaign, the Blue Jays have also suffered four sweeps this season, with the last coming at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies from June 13-15.
Toronto has had 20 instances of winning or losing three games in a row during the 2025 season.
More News: Blue Jays Star Shortstop Bo Bichette Leads MLB in this Key Stat
Luckily for them, the winning streaks have been more prevalent and longer, helping get to a 68-48 record, which is the best in the American League and only two behind the Brewers for the best record in baseball.
As productive as any team in baseball right now, the Blue Jays playoff odds currently sit at 95.5% per Baseball Reference with World Series winning odds of 7.7%.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.