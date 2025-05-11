Blue Jays Hit Pitching Prospect Crashes Latest MLB Industry Rankings
Trey Yesavage has been lighting up Florida State League hitters with the Dunedin Blue Jays, to the point where many are wondering when a promotion is coming.
It sounds like the Blue Jays are waiting for things to warm up a bit at High-A Vancouver before making that move, per Baseball America. But the publication — which covers the world of MLB prospects from every angle — didn’t wait to give the former East Carolina pitcher a promotion of its own.
The site re-ranked its Top 100 prospects for the first time this season. Yesavage, for the first time, made the cut.
What is Trey Yesavage’s Top 100 Prospect Ranking?
Yesavage was one of 12 new prospects to make the rankings, as five prospects graduated and 11 more fell out of the rankings after the first month of the season.
But his play made him impossible to ignore, and the site placed him at No. 98.
The other Blue Jays Top 100 prospects were shortstop Arjun Nimmala at No. 58 and pitcher Ricky Tiedemann at No. 95.
Baseball America’s scouts wrote that Yesavage has “… the stuff and approach to move up quickly.”
That has been apparent to anyone who has watched him pitch.
Yesavage is five games into his professional career and is 1-0 with a 2.31 ERA. He has 36 strikeouts and eight walks in 23.1 innings. Batters are hitting .163 against him. He is already the No. 2 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline.
Earlier this week he was named the Florida State League pitcher of the week after he claimed a win over the Clearwater Threshers, the Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.
He pitched six near-flawless innings for the Dunedin Blue Jays. He dominated the Threshers, giving up four hits, no runs and no walks. He struck out eight.
Before he joined the Blue Jays, he was their No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s top pitchers.
Last season with ECU he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts. He also held batters to a .154 average. He also tied both the ECU and AAC record for most strikeouts in a season.
He was a semifinalist for two of baseball’s major overall awards — the Golden Spikes and the Dick Howser — and was a finalist for the College Baseball Foundation national pitcher of the year.
That promotion to Vancouver can’t come soon enough for hitters in the Florida State League.