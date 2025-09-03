Blue Jays Hoping Reunion With Left-Handed Specialist Transforms Their Bullpen
Things have gotten tight in the American League East standings, with the Toronto Blue Jays no longer owning a comfortable lead following a stretch where they have cooled off compared to their red-hot form during the summer months.
The Blue Jays entered Wednesday with just a 2.5-game lead over both the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, as their division rivals have started to play much better entering the fall while they have begun to slow down.
If Toronto is going to win the AL East for the first time in a decade, then they have to get better results out of their bullpen. In the month of August, that unit had a 4.86 ERA, which put them 25th in Major League Baseball.
That is not going to get it done, and that's why they are hoping a reunion with one of their former players can help transform their relief staff for the final stretch of the season and into the playoffs.
Ryan Borucki, who was a 15th-round draft pick by the Blue Jays back in 2012, made his MLB debut with the team that drafted him six years later. Originally a starting pitcher, he was converted into a reliever during the 2020 campaign, a role he excelled in with a 2.70 ERA across 21 outings.
But the left-hander struggled the following season, putting up a 4.94 ERA in 24 appearances. And halfway through the 2022 campaign, Toronto decided to trade him to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor leaguer Tyler Keenan.
Since that point, Borucki has stuck within the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization the past three years, originally signing a minor league deal and working his way into a big league roster spot. However, on Aug. 15 of this season, he was designated for assignment before getting released and picked up by the Blue Jays.
What Should Blue Jays Fans Expect From Borucki?
The 31-year-old wasn't a shutdown guy by any means with the Pirates. Across his three seasons with the team, he posted a 4.17 ERA across 87 appearances (two starts) with 73 strikeouts in 82 innings pitched. However, his ERA+ was above the league average of 100, which is a positive sign.
While Borucki isn't a high strikeout reliever, he kept his walks low while with Pittsburgh, owning a walk rate that was well below the league average with a BB/9 ratio of 2.2. Considering that has been a major issue of Toronto's bullpen this last month -- leading the MLB with a BB/9 mark of 5.22 -- having someone who doesn't issue free passes often should help a ton.
The Blue Jays will deploy him largely against left-handed hitters, with him holding batters in that matchup to a .132 batting average. With a WHIP of 0.72 in that split as well, Borucki gives Toronto a left-handed specialist to call upon in crucial situations.