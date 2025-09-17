Blue Jays Impending Free Agent Star Predicted to Be Among Offseason Overpays
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an extremely special season which sees them on the cusp of locking up their first American League East title in a decade. They will try to do even more than that with a potential deep playoff run this October, but they may be without arguably their most important player as they try to do it.
Though the latest reporting on superstar shortstop Bo Bichette's injured was optimistic and gives him a chance to return for the playoffs, he still is going to have to prove that he's ready to go back onto the field and produce.
Whether Bichette is a factor in the postseason or not, though, he becomes a free agent as soon as the dream campaign ends for the Blue Jays, and they are going to have a serious decision to make on his future. Toronto would love to keep him in the fold, but he may have played his way out, as teams that desperately need a shortstop could make him an offer he can't refuse. If that were to happen, though, it could go down as an overpay.
Bichette Projected to Be Overpaid This Winter
In a recent article, baseball insider Robert Murray of FanSided named several players he expects to wind up being overpaid this winter, and Bichette cracked the list following what has been a special season prior to the injury,.
"It feels like Bichette has fallen under-the-radar nationally when it comes to free agency, with a lot of the conversation shifting toward Schwarber and Kyle Tucker," Murray wrote. "But in a weak free-agent market, especially at shortstop, Bichette will be in position to earn a contract north of nine-figures."
Murray did continue with his belief that Bichette will be worth the eventual contract he gets, which, of course, will make the team that signs him glad to have overpaid; however, it remains to be seen whether or not that is with the Blue Jays or not.
Bichette Has Had Sensational Season For Toronto
After the obviously disastrous year in 2024 for Bichette, he has come back with a vengeance in 2025. The 27-year-old has slashed an incredible .311/.357/.483 and leads all of Major League Baseball in hits and doubles. In the month of August he was at his best too, slashing .367/.425/.523 with 40 hits in 27 games before the injury earlier this month.
Whether or not he can return to the lineup by the time the calendar turns to October could be the main determinant in whether or not this team is actually capable of making a real run.
Toronto has missed out on numerous big-name free agents over the years despite being willing to throw around big-time money; however, the homegrown Bichette is a different story. They should have the advantage over every other team bidding on him, should they decide they are willing to go to any length to keep him.
Though that length may in fact wind up being an overpay given the high level of competition that is expected for his services, it would be worth it if they can keep Bichette north of the border for the long haul.