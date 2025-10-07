Blue Jays Seen as Good Landing Spot for Top Free Agent Starting Pitcher
As the Toronto Blue Jays hope to keep their success in the postseason going, the front office will also have to be thinking about what the plan for the future will be for the team.
It has been an excellent start to the American League Division Series for the Blue Jays. They were able to handle their business at home against the New York Yankees and will be heading to the Bronx looking to sweep the Yankees.
This is a team that has received some very strong starting pitching performances so far in the series and this was an area that the team was focused on improving this past offseason and the summer as well. Even though he is scheduled to pitch in Game 3, the addition of Shane Bieber has helped the team quite a bit down the stretch.
While the starting rotation has been strong for the team thus far, it could be a unit that looks a lot different in 2026. Currently, Chris Bassitt, Max Scherzer, and Bieber who has an option will likely be heading to free agency.
Due to three starters potentially leaving, the team will need to address the rotation this winter. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote that Toronto would be a good landing spot for San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease in free agency.
Cease Would Fill a Need
The 29-year-old is set to be one of the best starters available this winter, and the team is likely to be seeking a front-end caliber starter like Cease. While the right-hander is going to be one of the best pitchers on the market, he does come with some risk.
In 2025, it wasn’t a great year for the former AL Cy Young runner-up. He totaled an 8-12 record and 4.55 ERA. Furthermore, with a WHIP of 1.327, he allowed a lot of base runners. However, while it wasn’t a great season, he does possess the capabilities to be an ace of a staff.
While adding a pitcher like Cease would be good, it will be interesting to see what the plan for the team this winter is going to be. Bo Bichette is going to be one of the best free agents available and could garner a contract of around $200 million.
Even though Cease is coming off a down year, someone is undoubtedly going to pay him a lot of money as well. If the Blue Jays are willing to spend big this winter, Cease would be a solid option, but he isn’t a perfect solution with some inconsistencies.