Blue Jays Listed Among Best Trade Fits for Marlins Star Pitcher Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2025 MLB All-Star break on a little bit of a low note, losing three out of four games following their incredible 10-game winning streak.
That stretch included a sweep of the New York Yankees, which helped vault the Blue Jays to the top of the American League East, where they currently reside with a 55-41 record, holding a two-game lead.
If Toronto wants to hold onto that spot and qualify for the postseason with an eye toward advancing beyond the ALWC for the first time since 2015, there is a clear need that has to be addressed: their starting pitching.
The Blue Jays have had Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Kevin Gausman as workhorses anchoring the rotation to somewhat mixed results.
But, at the very least, they have been reliable in taking the ball when it is their turn through the rotation. Beyond those three, nine other players have started games for the team this year.
Injuries have been an issue, with Max Scherzer spending a lot of time sidelined and Bowden Francis currently not being available.
Toronto needs to find some starting pitching help ahead of the trade deadline, and in an ideal world, that player would be controllable beyond 2025.
Bassitt and Scherzer are both set to hit free agency in a few months. After the 2026 campaign, it will be Gausman hitting the open market.
The Blue Jays have some stellar young pitchers in their farm system developing nicely with Trey Yesavage, Khal Stephen and Johnny King emerging in their first year of professional baseball, but they aren’t going to help the Major League team for a little while longer.
Where could the team turn to fill the void in their rotation?
The Miami Marlins would be a good place to look, with Sandy Alcantara being available.
Ranked No. 5 on the MLB trade deadline Big Board 2.0 over at The Athletic by Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings, Toronto has been named one of the best fits for the talented righty.
A former National League Cy Young award winner, Alcantara has not been close to that level of production in 2025, his first campaign back on the bump since undergoing Tommy John surgery.
His effectiveness has not been the same, plagued by a lack of pinpoint control that his performances and success are predicated on.
His 7.22 ERA is ugly. A 4.59 FIP shows some of it is bad luck, but this isn’t the same pitcher that won the NL Cy Young Award three years ago, at least not currently.
There would be some risk in acquiring Alcantara with how he has produced in 2025, but the upside is there.
He is also under team control for an affordable price through 2026 with a team option for 2027.
It won’t be cheap acquiring him from the Marlins, but the Blue Jays should be aggressive seeking out upgrades and the upside Alcantara possesses is immense.
