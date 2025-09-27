Blue Jays Magic Number Drops After Huge Win, Chance to Clinch AL East Saturday
The Toronto Blue Jays have earned a second straight absolutely massive victory in their pursuit of the first American League East title for the franchise in a decade.
After dropping six of seven and surrendering their lead to the New York Yankees (92-68) who pulled to within a tie on Wednesday night, the Blue Jays (92-68) avoided the sweep against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night before claiming the first of three against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night by a score of 4-2.
Even though the Yankees also won again on Friday night, defeating the Baltimore Orioles to remained tied, Toronto owning the tie breaker puts them in a wonderful spot here with just two games left.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number
The Blue Jays victory over the Rays on Friday night pushed the magic number down to just two, meaning that if New York were to lose on Saturday afternoon and Toronto were to win, that would lock things up ahead of the final day of the regular season on Sunday.
Right fielder Nathan Lukes played the role of hero on Friday with a massive two-run shot to right which sent the Rogers Centre crowd into a frenzy and proved to be the decisive moment as neither team would score another run after the fact.
Shane Bieber earned the victory with a rock solid five innings pitched in which he allowed five hits and two earned runs, both solo home runs. The 2020 American League Cy Young would limit the damage to just that though and would give Jeff Hoffman the opportunity to shut things down and earn his 33rd save of the season.
Just days ago, it was an NSFW rant from manager John Schneider after another loss which may have lit the fuse and led to back-to-back wins. Now, after not winning an AL East title since 2015, Toronto has a chance to close things out one day early.
The Yankees will play at 1:05 p.m. EST while the Blue Jays take the field at 3:07 p.m. EST, meaning there could be a real chance that Toronto is aware of whether or not they have a realistic chance to wrap things up with a victory Saturday.
Most importantly though, the Blue Jays are in control of their own destiny, and if they are able to take care of business and win each of the next two against Tampa Bay, nothing New York does will matter and Toronto will claim the division no matter what.
Toronto Blue Jays Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL East: 2 (including tiebreaker over Yankees)
Toronto Blue Jays Games Remaining: 2
Toronto Blue Jays Remaining Schedule: Sept. 27-28, vs. Tampa Bay.
AL East Division Race (after Sept. 26)
Toronto Blue Jays: 92-68 (tied for division lead)
New York Yankees: 92-68 (tied for division lead)
New York Yankees Remaining Schedule (2 games): Sept. 27-28, vs. Baltimore.
Exciting times are ahead this October for the Blue Jays, and the way they are playing right now, it looks like they may just be getting started.