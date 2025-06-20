Blue Jays Make Changes To Outfield, Bullpen With Latest Roster Moves
The Toronto Blue Jays won an important series against the Arizona Diamondbacks to start the week, taking two out of three games to gain more ground on the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East race.
Now, they are preparing for a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox over the weekend before a day off ahead of a six-game stretch against the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox.
The Blue Jays are going to have a few new faces in the clubhouse for the foreseeable future, as it was announced that they made multiple roster moves ahead of their game on Friday night.
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, outfielder Will Robertson and left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl have been optioned to the minor leagues.
Robertson appeared in three games for Toronto, going 1-for-10 at the plate with one RBI, seven strikeouts and one walk.
Bruihl appeared in two games, throwing 2.2 innings without allowing a run. Only one hit and one walk were recorded against him to go along with four strikeouts.
Taking their place on the roster will be outfielder Nathan Lukes and right-handed pitcher Nick Sandlin.
Lukes has been productive for the Blue Jays during his time with the Major League club in 2025. He has a .267/.360/.392 slash line with a 110 OPS+, hitting four home runs and three doubles while knocking in 21 runs.
Sandlin has appeared in 10 games for Toronto and was effective on the mound, pitching eight innings with a 2.25 ERA. He recorded 10 strikeouts along the way.
