Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Joins Blue Jays Franchise Legends with Latest Feat

(Related) 300+ career runs batted in at home - Player with the #BlueJays franchise:

536- Delgado

436- Vernon Wells

410- Joe Carter

400- Bautista

363- George Bell

361- Edwin Encarnacion

324- Lloyd Moseby

319- Tony Fernandez

300- Guerrero Jr. (Via 3 in career home Gm #442 tonight) https://t.co/uwX7UYKCWL