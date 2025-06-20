Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Joins Blue Jays Franchise Legends with Latest Feat
The Toronto Blue Jays had an ugly loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks that precluded them from a series sweep.
Within the series, however, came a historical milestone for first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on Wednesday at Rogers Centre.
He had three RBIs in the 8-1 victory, which brought his career runs batted in at home to 300, joining franchise history.
According to StatsCentre on X, Guerrero became the ninth Blue Jay ever to hit the 300+ mark at home.
He entered play on June 19 with 544 career RBIs and has 37 in his 2025 campaign.
The game on Wednesday was the third that featured a new lineup change critical to Guerrero Jr.
Guerrero has made it clear he wants to hit third in the order rather than second, and Toronto manager John Schneider appears willing to grant that wish.
Since June 15, Guerrero has moved to third, which should bode well for his production. He enters play on June 19 with five hits, one home run, six RBIs, two strikeouts, and six walks since the switch.
His career slash line batting third is .301/.378/.539 with a 152 wRC+. His career slash line is .265/.345/.429 with a 117 wRC+.
Guerrero's performance while batting third in the order is more aligned with the type of player he needs to be for a 14-year, $500 million extension as a cornerstone of the franchise.
As Shi Davidi with Sportsnet.ca reports, Schneider joked with reporters on Wednesday that he has no issue with the switch so long as Guerrero produces at the plate.
“If hitting third makes his timing better, great, you can hit third as long as you want, Vlad,” Schneider said.
Guerrero, through his interpreter Hector Lebron, explained why he prefers that spot in the Blue Jays’ lineup.
“The only thing that changes is that I feel I have more time, I guess, to prepare myself. I don't feel rushed anymore,” Guerrero said through his interpreter. “They're still pitching me the same. Other than that, nothing changes. I get more time to analyze, to prepare myself, and to see the pitcher more. But it's just one more batter, that’s it. They keep pitching me the same way.”
Right fielder Addison Barger deserves credit for the ability to make the switch, as he’s emerged as a strong hitter that can go second in the order. He had three hits, two doubles, and an RBI on Wednesday.
While the switch-up didn’t pay dividends on Thursday, it’s an important evaluation at this stage in the process to look internally to bolster the roster so it can be at its best.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, small tweaks like this with Guerrero can prove to be the difference maker when assessing priority needs on the market.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.