Blue Jays Face Mariners in Game 2 of ALCS: How to Watch, Preview
The Toronto Blue Jays are behind in a series for the first time in the postseason heading into Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.
The Seattle Mariners defeated the Blue Jays, 3-1, in Game 1 of the series on Sunday, even though the Mariners were running on fumes after a 15-inning showdown with the Detroit Tigers on Friday. Now, Toronto, the better rested of the two teams, will rely on a rookie pitcher coming off a brilliant start to try and even the series.
The Blue Jays are seeking their first trip to the World Series since 1993. The Mariners are seeking their first trip to the World Series in franchise history.
Here is a preview of Game 2 of the ALCS.
How to Watch Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 12
Game Time: 5:03 p.m. ET
Watch: Fox/FS1
Listen: CJCL/Sportsnet 590 The FAN - 590 AM
Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto
Monday’s Probable Pitchers
Blue Jays: RHP Trey Yesavage (1-0, 3.21 in postseason)
Against Mariners: Has not faced the Mariners this season.
The 22-year-old rookie became a legend after his Game 2 start against the New York Yankees in the ALDS. He struck out 11 batters, setting a Blue Jays franchise record for a single playoff game, as he didn’t allow a hit and gave up just one walk. He threw 5.1 innings, and he earned a huge standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd after the game. He spent his pre-game press conference addressing the hate projected toward his family after the start. That could give him fuel for his next start.
Mariners: TBD
The Mariners had not named their starting pitcher as of late Sunday evening per the MLB probables page. The Mariners used much of its pitching capital in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers, which went 15 innings. That included using two starting pitchers that could have started Game 2.
American League Championship Series
(best-of-seven)
No. 2 Seattle Mariners vs. No. 1 Toronto Blue Jays
Sunday: Game 1: Seattle 3, Toronto 1 (Mariners lead series, 1-0)
Monday: Game 2: Seattle at Toronto, 5:03 pm ET on FOX
Wednesday: Game 3: Toronto at Seattle, 8:08 pm ET, FS1
Thursday: Game 4: Toronto at Seattle, 8:33 pm, FS1
Friday: Game 5: Toronto at Seattle, 6:08 pm, FS1 (if necessary)
Sunday, Oct. 19: Game 6: Seattle at Toronto, 8:03 pm, on FS1 (if necessary)
Monday, Oct. 20: Game 7: Seattle at Toronto, 8:08 pm, on FOX/FS1 (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.