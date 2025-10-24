Blue Jays Officially Activate Bo Bichette Upon Release of World Series Roster
The Toronto Blue Jays are officially receiving a massive boost ahead of the start of the World Series on Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to the release of the team's official roster, after days of speculation, injured shortstop Bo Bichette has been officially activated and will be an option either off the bench or in the lineup for the Blue Jays.
Bichette was seen taking reps at second base during the team's final workout on Thursday ahead of the start of the series -- a position he has never played in the big leagues -- and it remains to be seen exactly how he will be used.
While Bichette -- who has not played since Sept. 6 when he suffered a left knee sprain -- even being on the roster at all answers the big question of whether or not he's healthy enough to contribute, it's hardly the end of the debate.
Toronto almost certainly is not going to move Andrés Giménez -- one of the best defensive infielders in baseball -- away from the shortstop position considering his glove has been a huge factor in getting the team to this point. But while he's an elite defender, his bat is no where near the level of Bichette's.
How Could Blue Jays Use Bo Bichette?
If Bichette is healthy and comfortable enough with playing the new position, it would not be a shock on Friday night to see Bichette starting at second base. But if he can't play the field, there is a good possibility that he's not starting at all.
George Springer has been the designated hitter for most of the second half and has excelled at the plate, not to mention the fact that he has an injured knee himself and his ability to play the outfield may be limited. Moving Isiah Kiner-Falefa off second base would be a much easier sell than changing the roles of any of the outfielders, all of whom have been phenomenal this October.
What Impact Does Bichette Make to Blue Jays Offense?
Bichette has had one of the best seasons of his career offensively and was one of the best hitters in the American League this year. Slashing .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 94 RBI, he was on pace to have the most hits in the AL for the third time of his career prior to the injury. With a bWAR of 3.4 despite playing just 139 games, it's no secret the 27-year-old is among the most valuable players on the team.
Just how healthy he is for Toronto and how much impact he's able to make after not playing in a game for nearly two months remains to be seen, but it's safe to say the Blue Jays welcome the boost of getting one of their faces of the franchise back on the field for their biggest series in three decades.