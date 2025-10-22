Is There Room for Bo Bichette in Blue Jays Lineup in World Series Return?
The Toronto Blue Jays earned an unbelievably dramatic Game 7 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Monday night to advance to their first World Series in 32 years and allow this core to get over the hump.
Though they were doubted countless times over the last half decade or so, George Springer's home run in the bottom of the seventh inning made all the pain of the last three decades worth it. Toronto is going to the World Series, and they're doing it with their home grown talent.
One of those pieces of talent though has not not been healthy enough to be able to get on the field throughout the run, and has actually been out since early September. Shortstop Bo Bichette -- who may not be on the team next year as he hits free agency -- has been dealing with a knee injury which derailed the tail end of one of the best seasons of his career.
When the playoffs arrived, there was hope he'd be able to return, but that still has not happened yet. He's seemed close each round, but ultimately not healthy enough to play. Bichette made some major headlines when he revealed during the celebration that he would be ready to go for the World Series, but this leaves the Blue Jays with a real conundrum on their hands.
Where Does Bichette Fit For Toronto if He Can't Play Field?
Presumably, if Bichette has not been healthy enough the last couple of rounds, he is not going to suddenly be ready to play the toughest defensive position on the field -- where he's already weak at with the glove -- at full speed.
The shortstop's knee sprain had him with a noticeable limp in pregame warmups against the New York Yankees where he was seen jogging, a chances are he's not going to be fully healed all of the sudden.
If Bichette can't play defense, this would relegate him to a role of designated hitter, but this leaves a potential issue as well. Game 7 hero George Springer has been dealing with a knee issue of his own after getting hit by a pitch against Seattle and has been filling that role.
Even if Springer is healthy enough to go back to the outfield -- an area where he's not a strong defender at this stage of his career -- this would take one of Nathan Lukes or Addison Barger -- both of whom have been tremendous this October -- off the field as well.
Though Andrés Giménez has struggled offensively this year, the three-time Gold Glove winner is among the best defenders in baseball and his bat started to come along in the ALCS as well with six hits in seven games.
Sacrificing defense for offense is almost always a cautionary tale when the margins are so razor thin like they are in a World Series, and taking Giménez off the field could be something the Blue Jays would wind up regretting.
Could Bichette Be Left Out of World Series Roster Entirely?
There's certainly an argument to be made for sticking with what got you there, and Springer, Barger, Lukes and Giménez have been just that. With that being said, Bichette is one of the best hitters in baseball and Toronto will need all hands on deck to have any chance of defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers.
It's an unpleasant decision for any organization, let alone one going to their first World Series in more than three decades. If Bichette isn't healthy enough to play the field without any issue though, it's tough to envision a scenario where he's used in any role that isn't off the bench as a pinch hitter.
Simply having him back as an option to be able to call on off the bench when a big moment rolls around would be huge though, and it's safe to say the Blue Jays would be thrilled to have Bichette back.
Time will tell if he is indeed back, though.