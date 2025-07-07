Blue Jays Outfielder George Springer Named American League Player of the Week

George Springer: 12-for-28 (.429 AVG), 5 HR, 13 RBI

Michael Busch: 13-for-23 (.565 AVG), 4 HR, 7 RBI (3-homer day on July 4)

Zack Wheeler: 17 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 22 K (complete game on July 6)



Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/dNexN9ouOV