Blue Jays Outfielder George Springer Named American League Player of the Week
The Toronto Blue Jays are on an absolute tear over the last few weeks, catapulting to the top of the American League East standings and creating their a foothold at the top of the division.
After surpassing the New York Yankees, it has been a rapid ascent for the Canadian side as they continue to build on their momentum.
One of the biggest components to that recent success has been outfielder George Springer, who in the last seven days, has found his former All-Star form and is doing everything in his power to lead his team to wins.
Springer has been a lifeline for the Blue Jays for many years now, and seeing him return to this level of play, even if for a week or two, has been fun to watch.
For his high-level showings over the week, the MLB named him the American League Player of the Week.
On the other side, Michael Busch and Zack Wheeler were named the National League Players of the Week for their incredible showings, so being highlighted among those two are quite the company to be in.
Springer has a case to be the most impressive from this past week.
Hitting 12-for-28 with five home runs and 13 RBI in those seven days, he dominated the Yankees and was a major reason why Toronto swept their division rivals.
This past week raised his statistics to the point where he is slashing .281/.374/.512 on the year, which is now one of the best lines of his career.
Continuing to play with this type of momentum will only help the Blue Jays as they try to maintain their lead atop the AL East for the rest of the year to secure themselves a spot in the playoffs.
