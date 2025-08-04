Blue Jays Reaping Impressive Value from Davis Schneider Since His Return
Outfielder Davis Schneider has been playing for the Toronto Blue Jays since they recalled him from the Buffalo Bisons back in August of 2023, but the start of this season did not go as one would hope.
On April 17, the ballclub optioned Schneider back down to the Bisons, understandably, after he started the year 1-for-15. He fought his way back onto the roster and has since found his swing.
June 1, he started suiting back up for the Jays again and they are boasting on the success that he has had.
Schneider's offensive production has been incredible and necessary. He has had five home runs, 14 RBI, 15 runs, 16 walks drawn, and an OPS of .822. It appears that he took his demotion quite seriously and it kicked him right back into gear.
Since rejoining the club he has clawed his numbers up after a poor start. His averages are now .218/.363/.396 on the season.
In Triple-A this season he played in 38 games and posted a slash line of .226/.350/.391 with four home runs, 18 RBI, and 24 walks.
Schneider is now in his third season in the majors (all have been with Toronto), but last season was the only one that he has had more than 100 games. He is still developing and the Blue Jays could have a solid young talent on their roster.
The 26-year-old is finding his groove back at just the right time. The Jays lost four of their last five to finish out July, but still find themselves at the top of their division, the AL East.
Toronto is going to need to work out of this slump where they have now lost six of their last eight after their most recent defeat in an extra-inning battle with the Kansas City Royals.
The Blue Jays will hopefully be able to get some confidence back when they fly out to Denver to take on the league-worst Colorado Rockies.
It will take everybody on the roster to turn things around for the ballclub and that includes production from guys like Schneider.
