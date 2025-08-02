Blue Jays Newest Star Pitcher Set to Continue Rehab Assignment This Weekend
As the Toronto Blue Jays get ready to continue after the trade deadline, one of their top acquisitions will be scheduled for his first rehab start since being dealt.
At the trade deadline, the Blue Jays were able to make a few notable moves to improve their roster. Arguably, the one who could have the most significant impact is Shane Bieber.
Toronto acquired the right-hander for one of their best prospects, and he will have some high expectations coming back from Tommy John surgery. The former AL Cy Young award winner has made four starts so far in the minors with the Cleveland Guardians, and the results have been good.
With a 1.59 ERA in 11.1 innings of work, Bieber is starting to build up his workload again.
Now, the Blue Jays recently announced that he will be joining their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons, and starting on Sunday against the Syracuse Mets.
Getting Biber right on schedule is a good thing for Toronto, with him seemingly not missing a beat in his rehab.
As he continues to get starts under his belt, it will be interesting to see the potential debut for Bieber in the Majors. Ideally, coming back sometime toward the end of August seems reasonable, but a lot will depend on how he is progressing.
What has been encouraging despite the small sample size is how well he has performed. Some pitchers take time to bounce back to form, but the right-hander has been dominant in his rehab starts.
Hopefully, things continue to progress well, and Bieber is with the Blue Jays soon.
