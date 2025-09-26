Blue Jays Recall Justin Bruihl, Option Paxton Schultz To Spring Training Complex
The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off a huge victory on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox.
The Blue Jays appeared to be on a downward spiral after their recent matchups, which left them on a two-game losing streak. It looked like the Red Sox were going to sweep the series, but Toronto rallied to secure a 6-1 victory that kept them at the top of the AL East standings.
The game went scoreless up until the bottom of the sixth inning when Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho hit a stunning grand slam to right center field that drove Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Addison Barger and Anthony Santander. Shortly after, right fielder George Springer hit a homer to further the gap between the two sides.
Thursday's win gets the franchise one step closer to securing the division title. At this time, the Blue Jays are tied with the New York Yankees, with both owning an overall record of 91-68. One wrong move made by Toronto and the division title will be handed over to their rivals.
Justin Bruihl Recalled for Game Against Rays
Heading into their matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, the Blue Jays made a roster move they believe will help them maintain their lead in the American League East. With the Rays already eliminated but ready to play spoiler against their rivals, Toronto has to make sure they are up to the challenge.
On Friday afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that left-handed pitcher Justin Bruihl has been recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be active for tonight's matchup. Bruihl's last appearance in the majors was on Aug. 29 when the Blue Jays faced the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched for one inning and made two strikeouts. The corresponding move was sending Paxton Schultz to the spring training complex.
During his time with the Buffalo Bisons this season, Bruihl has owned a 3.43 ERA in 39 games. Overall, he's had an inconsistent year and has bounced back and forth between the MLB and the minors. With Bruihl being recalled, now is the time for him to prove himself at a crucial stage of the campaign.
Pressure is on as the franchise heads into Friday's contest. There are only three more games remaining in the regular season, and with their sights set on taking home the division crown for the first time in a decade before making a deep playoff run, the time to kick things into high gear is now.