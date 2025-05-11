MLB Insider Believes Blue Jays Star Has Severely Decreased Market Value
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an extremely intriguing run the past few seasons. Between competitive years and the less than competitive ones, they have really kept fans on their toes.
This season is no different. Despite selling quite a bit of talent at the last trade deadline, the Blue Jays came into 2025 with a relatively new roster. In addition to that, they have locked down their franchise cornerstone Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a long-term extension.
One player who has not yet received a large scale extension is shortstop Bo Bichette, who has been in the organization since he was drafted in 2016, and has been on the MLB roster since 2019. He signed a 3-year, $30-million dollar deal to avoid arbitration in 2023 and he is about to become a free agent.
The discussion of a large extension for the star shortstop has been discussed for years, as have potential trade opportunities. Neither has come to fruition — yet. There were questions regarding his level of play since his injuries last season. So far, he has come out strong in 2025 except in one key area and that's his power.
That lack of power has led some insiders to start discussing changes in his game, as well as what it means for his market value in free agency.
What Did Jeff Passan Have to Say About Bo Bichette?
Recently on Sportsnet 590 The FAN with Blair and Barker, ESPN's Jeff Passan talked about Bichette's value on a potential new deal. Here is the full quote from the interview when he was asked if he believed Bichette has lost value since his injury.
"Yes, like, demonstrably," he said "I mean, going into last season, guys, we were talking about Bo Bichette as a $300 million player, like, not even a question, right? Like that's who he is, he plays shortstop and he hits .300 every year and he's gonna reach free agency in his 20s and he's gonna get $300 plus million, it's gonna be Trea Turner. At this point, I still think he's a $100 million player, but is that even a contract he's gonna sign? Or is he gonna go on like one of those short-term deals laden with opt-outs just to try and maximize that good year that he anticipates having at some point."
Passan continued with his analysis, noting the lack of power. Bichette has only hit two home runs in 2025 and six total since the start of the 2024 season. Before that, he had three straight seasons of 20 or more home runs.
"Now, I don't know if that good year is gonna come around anymore, like we have seen him at points this year hit for average, but we have not seen the power, and that to me was always what made Bo Bichette a special player. It was the ability at his size to take the ball to the opposite field and over the fence, very very rare quality, especially for a shortstop to have, especially for a guy his height and weight. But he had it, and that part seems to have more or less disappeared, and without power, he's just an average at best defensive shortstop, who puts up batting average and doesn't walk, and that guy right there, that's not somebody teams are going to be crawling all over themselves to sign."
This is a rather brutal assessment of the Blue Jays shortstop, especially considering he has been hitting well for average.
The power is definitely lacking and he certainly has work to do to regain some of the stock he once had, but this is quite harsh. Hopefully one way or another Bichette is able to put things together and Toronto can get him locked up ahead of free agency.