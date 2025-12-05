Blue Jays Insider Explains Why Kyle Tucker Could Be Perfect Fit

The Toronto Blue Jays lost Game 7 of the World Series in heartbreaking fashion but haven't slowed down this offseason. They've already signed Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce while retaining Shane Bieber. With Kyle Tucker visiting their facility this week, an MLB insider explains why he could be the perfect fit.

Why Morosi Sees a Real Fit Between Tucker and Toronto

MLB Network's Jon Morosi pushed back on skeptics who questioned Kyle Tucker's fit with the Blue Jays during a segment following Tucker's Wednesday visit to their Dunedin facility. His reasoning starts with something simple: geography.

“I think there is a legitimate possibility for Kyle Tucker and the Toronto Blue Jays.”@jonmorosi cites a couple of reasons why the 4x All-Star could be a fit in Toronto. https://t.co/Z0PxZUIdHm pic.twitter.com/8YoOQFriqm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 4, 2025

Tucker grew up 23 miles away in Tampa, where he attended Plant High School. The Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin is practically in his backyard. Morosi pointed to this as a real selling point Toronto has over teams in other markets.

"That is his hometown and you can see how the fit would be a very good one," Morosi said. "You've got the reigning American League champions, the team clearly committed to winning with the signings of Dylan Cease and Cody Ponce already this offseason."

That commitment shows in the money Toronto has spent. Cease got seven years and $210 million. Ponce signed for three years and $30 million after winning KBO MVP. Shane Bieber opted into his $16 million deal rather than testing free agency. The Blue Jays came two outs short of a championship and immediately started spending like a team determined to get back.

The roster fit works if Bo Bichette doesn't return. Tucker would play right field with Daulton Varsho in center field alongside an infield that finally has defensive stability.

The infield stabilizes with Addison Barger at third, Ernie Clement at second, and Andres Gimenez at shortstop. Anthony Santander and George Springer handle the corners. It's a clean defensive alignment that gives Vladimir Guerrero Jr. protection in the lineup.

Tucker gives them the left-handed power bat they need. He hit .266 with 22 home runs and posted an .841 OPS in 136 games for the Cubs last season despite battling injuries. The four-time All-Star won his second Silver Slugger award and brings the kind of two-way ability Toronto needs to round out their roster.

The Blue Jays Have Something Most Suitors Don't

Morosi sees Toronto holding a card most teams chasing Tucker don't have. They're not desperate. The Blue Jays already have outfield depth, which completely changes how negotiations work.

"The Jays already have great depth of outfielders," Morosi said. "But that's actually part of the reason why they might be able to sign Tucker on terms that they view as being favorable to them."

Think about what that means. Teams negotiating out of need typically overpay because they have no fallback option. Toronto won 94 games and reached Game 7 without Tucker. They have Varsho, Springer, Santander, and Nathan Lukes already. Adding Tucker makes them better, but losing out on him doesn't sink their season.

That's the advantage of being the reigning American League champions. You're looking for upgrades, not fixes. The same logic applies to Bichette. If he comes back on their terms, great. If not, they have Gimenez at short, Clement at second, and Barger at third. Guerrero anchors first base on his $500 million extension.

"This is again the advantage that you have when you're the reigning American League champs," Morosi said. "You already have a good club."

Tucker is projected to land somewhere between $300-400 million over 10-12 years. That's a massive number for a player coming off an injury-plagued season where a calf strain limited him to 41 games after the All-Star break. But Toronto just proved they're willing to pay for proven talent with the Cease signing.

Their rotation is set with Kevin Gausman, Cease, Bieber, Jose Berrios, and breakout rookie Trey Yesavage. Guerrero is locked up long-term. Tucker completes the puzzle for a team that knows exactly how close they came. The hometown connection gives Toronto an edge in landing him, and their depth gives them leverage in negotiating the deal. That combination could be what gets this done.

