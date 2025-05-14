Blue Jays Top Pitching Prospect Could Be Next To Make a Leap in Top 100 Rankings
The MLB recently released their updated top 100 prospect rankings. The Toronto Blue Jays have two players in those rankings.
The team's No. 1 prospect, Arjun Nimmala, is the one that gets the most hype. However, it is their top pitching prospect that deserves a lot more credit than he is being given.
Trey Yesavage is the No. 2 prospect in the Blue Jays' organization. He is off to a great start and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com has him as one of the players that could make a jump in the next top 100 rankings.
Yesavage's Start to 2025
Yesavage made his professional baseball debut this year. He is with the Dunedin Blue Jays, the team's Single-A affiliate.
He has made seven starts, thrown 33.1 innings, while striking out 55 batters. Additionally, the right-hander has walked just eight batters and opponents are hitting a very low .162 off him. Six of those walks came in his first career start, so his control has shown continuous improvement.
The 2024 first-round pick is coming off his best start of the year.
Yesavage threw 5.0 innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out a career-high 12 batters.
The reason the East Carolina University product is not in High-A is cold weather in Vancouver. Per Dykstra, Toronto did not want him to pitch in the cold to begin the season. With the summer months approaching, Yesavage should be promoted soon.
The top prospect has a chance to make significant leaps in the top 100 rankings. Per Dykstra, the one thing holding him back is the fact he is in Single-A. The people making the rankings would like to see him show that his pitches can play at the higher levels.
The Blue Jays have plenty of high-performing prospects, but Yesavage is one of the best.
The Future for Yesavage and Toronto
Toronto is most likely not going to see their top pitching prospect in the big leagues this year. However, 2026 is not out of the question.
Yesavage will need to show that he can dominate at the higher levels, but his pitch arsenal is more than capable.
Looking ahead this year, the 21-year-old is going to be sent to Vancouver soon. If he shows he can pitch well in High-A, it would not be a surprise if he ended this season in Double-A. That would put him on track to make his MLB debut in 2026, assuming he starts next season in Triple-A.
For right now, Yesavage is a candidate to make a massive jump in the top 100 prospect rankings.