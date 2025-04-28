Toronto Blue Jays Top Rated Hitting Prospect on Torrid Home Run Streak
No prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization is as highly ranked as shortstop Arjun Nimmala.
The 19-year-old is the No. 1 prospect in the organization and the No. 86 prospect in the Top 100 in baseball, per MLB Pipeline.
Since the Blue Jays selected him with their No. 20 overall selection in the 2023 MLB draft, he’s been one of the most anticipated prospects in the system.
This season his bat is off to a torrid start at High-A Vancouver.
In 18 games he’s slashed .289/.349/.539 with five home runs and 10 RBI. He also has four doubles.
But three of those five home runs have come in Vancouver’s last three games.
The last in the streak was on Sunday, as Nimmala slammed a first-pitch fastball from Seattle prospect Evan Truit to dead center field and over the fence in the first inning against the Everett AquaSox.
Minor league baseball is dark on Monday, so he can try picking up the streak on Tuesday when the Canadians are back in action.
The power isn’t a surprise. His power is graded at 60 by MLB scouts on a scale of 80. In five games last week he went 7-for-22 with three home runs and seven RBIs.
But this has the potential to be a breakthrough season for Nimmala, who is coming off his first full season of minor league baseball in 2024. He slashed .232/.325/.482 with 17 home runs 47 RBI. He played most of the season with Class-A Dunedin, where he slashed .232/.313/.476 with 16 home runs and 46 RBI.
After he was drafted by the Blue Jays, they sent him to their Florida Complex League rookie team, where he slashed .200/.500/.320 in nine games with a double, a triple and three RBI.
Nimmala was born in Florida, but his parents emigrated from India. He played his high school baseball at Strawberry Crest High School in the Tampa area and committed to Florida State before he decided to sign for $3 million.
While in prep baseball, he was named the Florida Gatorade player of the Year and the Wade Boggs Athletic Award, the latter of which is given to the best player in Hillsborough County, Fla.