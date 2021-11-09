Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Blue Jays' Robbie Ray Named AL Cy Young Finalist
    Blue Jays' Robbie Ray Named AL Cy Young Finalist

    Ray was announced as an AL Cy Young finalist on Monday, as voted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
    © Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    Ray was announced as an AL Cy Young finalist on Monday, as voted by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

    When Robbie Ray re-upped with the Blue Jays last winter on a one-year, eight-million-dollar deal, it came with tempered expectations.

    The 30-year-old had spontaneous success in years pasthis 2017 season with the Diamondbacks stands outbut he struggled mightily with command issues, notably leading baseball with 45 walks in a shortened 2020 season.

    Ray put that all behind him in 2021, and now he’s being recognized as an AL Cy Young Award Finalist on Monday, alongside the Yankees' Gerrit Cole and Lance Lynn of the White Sox. 

    The winner of the award, which is decided by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, will be announced Nov. 17, and there's a strong chance Ray takes home the hardware. 

    The lefty led all of baseball with 248 strikeouts and ranked first among qualified AL pitchers in ERA (2.84), innings pitched (193.1), ERA+ (154) and WHIP (1.045). 

    Ray's transformation this year was incrediblehe dropped his walk rate from 17.9% in 2020 to a career-low 6.7% in 2021 and boosted his strikeout rate by 5%, all while largely throwing only fastballs and sliders. 

    Some of his hard contact problems remained, but Ray said he finally felt like he hit his stride this season.

    “I felt like I was finally doing what I felt like I was capable of," Ray said at season's end. "Everyone always talked about if it would all come out.”

    It's excellent timing for Ray's career year, too, as he's expected to command a hefty, multi-year raise as a free agent the open market this off-season. The Blue Jays offered Ray an $18.4-million qualifying offerwhich he will declineand are expected to be one many teams vying for his services. 

    "I'm sure we'll be in touch," Ray said about off-season talks with Toronto.

