Blue Jays Rumored Target Ryan Helsley Heads to Mets in Shocking Trade
The Toronto Blue Jays made one major addition to their bullpen already, acquiring Seranthony Dominguez from the Baltimore Orioles in the middle of the teams doubleheader against each other on Tuesday.
He joins a bullpen that has done a wonderful job overall and that ranks amongst the best in the league in strikeouts, an area he also excels in.
With experience pitching in late-game and high-leverage situations, Dominguez was a great addition.
But, the team reportedly wasn’t done adding relievers.
Reports surfaced that the Blue Jays were also still in the running for other top of the market relief pitchers who were being made available, such as Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.
He was mentioned specifically by Mark Feinsand of MLB.com as a player Toronto was still monitoring despite the addition of Dominguez.
Despite their efforts, it wasn’t meant to be, as the Blue Jays did not get a deal done for Helsley.
Instead, he will be heading to the New York Mets, according to Anthony DiComo and Andy Martino, in exchange for three prospects: infielder Jesus Baez, right-handed pitcher Nate Dohm and right-handed pitcher Frank Elissalt, per MLB.com.
Dohm and Elissalt were both selected in the 2024 MLB Draft in the third and 19th rounds, respectively. Baez was signed as an international free agent and began his professional career at 17 years old in 2022.
All three were playing for the Mets’ High-A affiliate, Brooklyn Cyclones, at the time of the trade.
Helsley wasn’t the only high-profile reliever Toronto had its eyes on, as they were also linked to Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran, who is also on the move ahead of the deadline.
The Twins traded him to New York’s National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, in exchange for catching prospect Eduardo Tait and starting pitcher Mick Abel.
The Blue Jays pursuit of more bullpen help will continue, as they are also on the lookout for help in the starting rotation.
There are plenty of options still remaining, with the Pittsburgh Pirates being a prime trade partner, dangling both Mitch Keller and David Bednar in trade talks.
