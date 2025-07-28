Four Pitchers Blue Jays Should Target Before Upcoming Trade Deadline
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of baseball's hottest teams for a while now and are in a perfect spot to buy at this year's trade deadline, which is just a couple of days away.
While they have been excellent as of late, there are still a couple of areas where their roster could improve. Most notably, the pitching staff.
Their starting pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.40 through 105 games, which ranks No. 24 in MLB. The bullpen is at a 3.53 ERA, which is No. 6 is the league, but teams can always add more relief help.
Here are two starters and two relievers that would make sense for the Blue Jays to target over the next few days:
Miami Marlins RHP Edward Cabrera
Cabrera is a high-risk, high-reward arm that could end up helping Toronto for a while. He is a breakout star that is under team control through 2028, but has a lengthy injury history and has had horrible command issues in the past.
The 27-year-old has been great this year, though, and has seemingly found something that works for him. He has a 3.48 ERA with a 1.239 WHIP and 9.4 K/9. His breaking stuff is fantastic, while his fastball and changeup are mostly just serviceable.
Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase
Have MLB hitters figured out Clase? After posting a 0.61 ERA and 0.659 WHIP over 74.1 innings last year, those numbers have jumped up to 3.23 and 1.225 in 2025.
He has also gotten unlucky, which means he could see some improvement. His FIP is at 2.67 and xERA are at 2.99. He still forces poor contact and a ton of swings and misses.
There are worse players to take a swing on than one with 181 saves since 2021.
Kansas City Royals RHP Seth Lugo
Whereas Cabrera would be the flashy and fun add to the rotation, Lugo is the safe and reliable pick.
The 35-year-old was the AL Cy Young runner-up last year and has maybe pitched even better this year. He has a 2.95 ERA through 19 starts and a 1.088 WHIP. There are few arms that they could target that would be an easier fix for their starting rotation. He also has a $15 million player option for 2026.
Pittsburgh Pirates RHP David Bednar
The Blue Jays need another closing option with Jeff Hoffman being iffy at times this year and there are few arms working at a better rate than Bednar.
Bednar took a steep dive in production last year and even started rough in 2025. Over his last 23 outings, however, he has not allowed an earned run and has picked up 29 strikeouts in 22.1 innings.
