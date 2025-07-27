Blue Jays Star Adds Another Record to His Hall of Fame Resume
Max Scherzer is in the final stages of his career, but that did not stop the Toronto Blue Jays from going after him this past winter and handing him a one-year, $15.5 million contract.
Despite injuries limiting him to just 17 starts in a season-and-a-half with the Texas Rangers in 2023 and 2024, the Blue Jays felt the veteran would be a major boost for their rotation.
Unfortunately, the injury bug bit him again, but since he's returned from the injured list on June 25 after recovering from his thumb issue, the right-hander has flashed some signs of being the high-end pitcher he used to be.
That included Sunday, even in their defeat to the Detroit Tigers.
Scherzer had his best performance since coming to Toronto despite picking up the loss, allowing just three hits while striking out 11 batters across seven innings. The only thing that hurt was one of those hits happened to be a three-run homer.
This outing also happened to come on a special day: Scherzer's 41st birthday.
And with his 11 strikeouts, he set a Major League record by being the oldest pitcher since 1900 to have 10 or more K's, breaking the mark set by Randy Johnson in 2000 when he was 37.
Scherzer likely would have preferred this to have come in a win.
The Blue Jays lost for the first time in five games and for only the second time in their last 10.
Still, what Scherzer did should give him and the team plenty of confidence going forward, with the three-time Cy Young winner looking like he's still someone who can give Toronto good outings.
While this likely doesn't change the front office's plan regarding adding another starting pitcher before the trade deadline, this at least solidifies the rotation if he can build upon this performance.
