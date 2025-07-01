Blue Jays Shake Up Roster Calling Up Infielder and Demoting Outfielder
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a massive series against the New York Yankees, being presented with a golden opportunity to chase them down in the American League East race.
They won the first matchup of the four-game set 5-4 on Monday night, improving their record to 46-38, now sitting only two games behind the Yankees in the standings.
Looking to keep that positive momentum going, the team shook up the bottom of their roster ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday evening.
More News: Five Toronto Blue Jays Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
As shared by Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the Blue Jays have decided to recall middle infielder Leo Jimenez from Triple-A Buffalo.
Jimenez has been battling some injuries throughout the season, making his debut with the Bison on May 29.
In his time at Triple-A, he produced a .271/.417/.333 slash line across 60 plate appearances with three doubles.
More News: Blue Jays Star Scratched From Lineup with Knee Issue Ahead of Huge Yankees Series
He has yet to appear in a Major League game in 2025, but did play in 63 games in 2024 with 210 plate appearances. Jimenez had a .229/.329/.358 slash line with four home runs and 11 doubles.
To make room for him on the roster, Toronto has optioned outfielder Jonatan Clase to the minor leagues.
Clase was originally acquired from the Seattle Mariners in a trade ahead of the deadline in 2024, along with Jacob Sharp, in exchange for Yimi Garcia.
More News: Blue Jays Already Having Buyer's Remorse With Free Agent Spending Spree
He appeared in 34 games with the Blue Jays this season with 112 plate appearances. Clase had a .210/.288/.300 slash line with two home runs and three doubles.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.