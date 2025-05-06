Blue Jays Slugger Returns, New Starting Pitcher in Lineup Against Angels
The Toronto Blue Jays will have some reinforcements in Tuesday’s starting lineup for their series opener with the Los Angeles Angels.
Outfielder Daulton Varsho is back in the order after he was scratched from the lineup on Sunday due to back tightness. Toronto was hoping it would be minor setback and the scratch, coupled with the off day on Monday, would allow him to play.
He will bat sixth in the order and play center field.
Varsho has slashed .214/.353/.643 with two home runs and three RBI in five games. He missed most of the first month of the season after offseason shoulder surgery, the result of a shoulder strain he suffered at the end of last season.
Entering Tuesday’s game he has a career slash of .225/.297/.416 with 81 home runs and 243 RBI.
On the mound, Toronto will start 33-year-old right-hander José Ureña, who signed with the club this weekend, along with Spencer Turnbull. Both were signed to bring the rotation additional veteran depth as it has dealt with a number of injuries.
Ureña started the season with the New York Mets on a minor league deal and failed to make the MLB roster. He spent time with Triple-A Syracuse, was called up to pitch in one game and was designated for assignment. He is capable of being a starter or a reliever, which makes him an versatile asset once the rotation gets healthier.
He spent last season with the Texas Rangers, as he went 5-8 with a 3.80 ERA in a swingman role, where he started nine games and made 33 total appearances.
For his career, he is 44-77 with a 4.80 ERA in 233 games, with 152 starts. He has 638 strikeouts and 355 walks.