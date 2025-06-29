Four Potential Toronto Blue Jays Targets in First Round of 2025 MLB Draft
The Toronto Blue Jays have committed to trying to win for the foreseeable future after giving Vladimir Guerrero Jr. a massive contract extension and their next big chance to add talent will be in the 2025 MLB draft.
There are a couple of cornerstones already in place for the Blue Jays. Guerrero will be at first, Arjun Nimmala is a budding star prospect at shortstop and Trey Yesavage is one of the hottest young pitchers in baseball this season. Outside of that, there isn't much set in place in terms of young talent.
Good news for Toronto, though, they are selecting fairly high in the draft at No. 8 overall. That doesn't gurantee them a star, but it does mean they will have a plethora of options to consider.
Here are four potential options for them in the first round:
Auburn OF/C Ike Irish
Irish has gone from being the best catcher prospect to being so good at the plate that they have to switch him to the outfield. Now, he could still end up as a catcher, but he's definitely leaning outfield.
The 21-year-old posted a .364/.469/.710 slash line with 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases this bast season.
Oklahoma RHP Kyson Witherspoon
There is actually no shortage of intriguing college arms in this class, but there could already be a run that takes most of them off the board before the Blue Jays make their first pick.
Witherspoon is no slouch, though, he posted a 2.65 ERA over 16 starts this year with 124 strikeouts in 95 innings on the mound. His fastball is nearly at triple digits and his slider looks deadly as it can hit over 90 MPH as well.
Mississippi (HS) INF JoJo Parker
If they wanted to go with a high school bat, a little bit longer of a road of development, there are few better options in this class than Parker.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound infielder could end up at any of the three spots other than first base in the field. He has as much raw bat skill as anyone in this class. Also interesting, he has a twin brother that is also one of the best high school talents available.
UC Santa Barbara RHP Tyler Bremner
Bremner could also end up being a bit of a project, but he's coming out of college. He has great stuff, though will need to prove that he can carry a much heavier work load than he did in college as he only spent one season as a starter.
He posted a 3.54 ERA and a 1.022 WHIP with a whopping 111 strikeouts over 77.1 innings across 14 starts last year. His fastball and changeup combo will carry him far.
