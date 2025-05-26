Blue Jays Superstar Pitching Prospect has Another Brilliant Performance
With each passing game, the performances of Toronto Blue Jays pitching prospect Trey Yesavage get more unbelievable.
After making his first start with High-A Vancouver on Tuesday, he stepped back on the hill again for another game against Eugene, the same team he faced earlier in the week.
In that first start, he threw well after a slow start. He gave up two hits, two runs (both earned), three walks and 10 strikeouts as he threw 73 pitches, 44 of which were strikes.
Well, apparently the 21-year-old learned some things between starts.
Trey Yesavage’s Incredible Performance Against Eugene
Like Tuesday, Yesavage pitched four innings. Unlike Tuesday, he was lights out from the start.
He gave up a one-out walk in the first inning to Johan Cox but struck out the next two hitters. In the second inning, he struck out the side.
In the third inning, he got into his only trouble. He gave up a one-out double to Jack Payton. He pitched out of it by inducing a Bo Davidson groundout and by striking out Cox.
In the fourth inning, he faced five hitters. He walked two and struck out three.
He finished by allowing one hit and three walks. He struck out nine and trimmed his ERA to 2.25. he threw 73 pitches, 45 of which were strikes.
Yesavage has now struck out 74 hitters in 41.2 innings since he began his professional career earlier this season at Class-A Dunedin. He didn’t get the decision on Sunday, but his record remained 3-0.
Toronto made the decision to promote Yesavage after an incredible run at Dunedin, as the Blue Jays opted to keep him in the warmer weather until mid-May.
In seven starts at Dunedin, he went 3-0 with a 2.43 ERA. He struck out 55 and walked eight in 33.1 innings. He’s allowed just 19 hits and nine earned runs and held batters to a .162 average.
Last month he earned Florida State League pitcher of the week honors after he threw six shutout innings against the Clearwater Threshers.
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection last July out of East Carolina, where he was one of college baseball’s top pitchers.
He has pitched like a polished collegiate this season. At ECU last season he went 11-1 in 15 starts with a 2.02 ERA. He also struck out 145 and walked 32 in 93.1 innings. He won the AAC’s pitching triple crown, leading the conference in wins, ERA and strikeouts.