Top Blue Jays Star Prospects Are Breaking Out at Perfect Time
The Toronto Blue Jays handed out a massive contract to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which signals that they are not planning on giving up on this current build of the roster.
There are a handful of intriguing prospects highlighting the top of their farm system. Here are how the top prospects are performing so far this season, using the MLB Pipeline rankings:
No. 1 SS Arjun Nimmala
Nimmala was already an exciting player coming into the year, but his continued added power to his swing is making him look like a potential superstar slugger.
The shortstop has posted a .272/.347/.526 slash line with seven home runs and 14 RBI through 28 games. That would put him on-pace for a 40-home run campaign over a full MLB season.
His power/defense combination has franchise cornerstone at shortstop and could soften the blow if Bo Bichette ends up leaving after the season, though Nimmala is only at High-A Vancouver and probably needs at least one more year of development.
No. 2 RHP Trey Yesavage
Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection in last year's MLB draft and he's gotten off to a fantastic start in his professional debut.
He has a 2.22 ERA over 28.1 innings with a 0.812 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 through six starts at the Single-A level. It would be hard to ask for much more from his so far.
The 21-year-old looks close to his college level of dominance, which is not always the case.
His four-seamer, cutter and changeup combination looks absolutely lethal. He should be moving up in the farm system some time soon.
No. 3 2B/3B Orelvis Martinez
Martinez made his MLB debut last year going 1-for-3 in his only game, but his waiting on his second shot.
He's been pretty cold so far this year, though, so that likely won't be coming soon. He has a .188/.274/.356 slash line with three home runs and eight RBI over 30 games.
The 23-year-old's strikeout rate has shot up from 23.8% to 32.7%, which is likely a big signifier for the struggles.
No. 4 LHP Ricky Tiedemann
Tiedemann is still a highly-regarded prospect, but is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. It will still be a couple of months before he makes it back to the mound.
He has a career 3.02 ERA with a 1.079 WHIP and 14.5 K/9 over 41 minor league starts.
No. 5 OF Alan Roden
Roden was optioned to Triple-A earlier last week after an inconsistent first stint in the Majors.
He posted a .178/.262/.260 slash line with one home run and five RBI over 28 games and 84 plate appearances for Toronto.
The 25-year-old has taken out his frustration on Triple-A pitching, going 8-for-14 with a home run and five RBI in his first three games back there.