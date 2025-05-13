Inside The Blue Jays

Top Blue Jays Star Prospects Are Breaking Out at Perfect Time

The Toronto Blue Jays have star pitcher and shortstop prospects looking great to start the 2025 season.

Apr 16, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; A Toronto Blue Jays hat and glove in the dugout during a game against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
The Toronto Blue Jays handed out a massive contract to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., which signals that they are not planning on giving up on this current build of the roster.

There are a handful of intriguing prospects highlighting the top of their farm system. Here are how the top prospects are performing so far this season, using the MLB Pipeline rankings:

No. 1 SS Arjun Nimmala

Nimmala was already an exciting player coming into the year, but his continued added power to his swing is making him look like a potential superstar slugger.

The shortstop has posted a .272/.347/.526 slash line with seven home runs and 14 RBI through 28 games. That would put him on-pace for a 40-home run campaign over a full MLB season.

His power/defense combination has franchise cornerstone at shortstop and could soften the blow if Bo Bichette ends up leaving after the season, though Nimmala is only at High-A Vancouver and probably needs at least one more year of development.

No. 2 RHP Trey Yesavage

Yesavage was the No. 20 overall selection in last year's MLB draft and he's gotten off to a fantastic start in his professional debut.

He has a 2.22 ERA over 28.1 innings with a 0.812 WHIP and 13.7 K/9 through six starts at the Single-A level. It would be hard to ask for much more from his so far.

The 21-year-old looks close to his college level of dominance, which is not always the case.

His four-seamer, cutter and changeup combination looks absolutely lethal. He should be moving up in the farm system some time soon.

No. 3 2B/3B Orelvis Martinez

Martinez made his MLB debut last year going 1-for-3 in his only game, but his waiting on his second shot.

He's been pretty cold so far this year, though, so that likely won't be coming soon. He has a .188/.274/.356 slash line with three home runs and eight RBI over 30 games.

The 23-year-old's strikeout rate has shot up from 23.8% to 32.7%, which is likely a big signifier for the struggles.

No. 4 LHP Ricky Tiedemann

Tiedemann is still a highly-regarded prospect, but is still recovering from Tommy John surgery. It will still be a couple of months before he makes it back to the mound.

He has a career 3.02 ERA with a 1.079 WHIP and 14.5 K/9 over 41 minor league starts.

No. 5 OF Alan Roden

Roden was optioned to Triple-A earlier last week after an inconsistent first stint in the Majors.

He posted a .178/.262/.260 slash line with one home run and five RBI over 28 games and 84 plate appearances for Toronto.

The 25-year-old has taken out his frustration on Triple-A pitching, going 8-for-14 with a home run and five RBI in his first three games back there.

