Five Toronto Blue Jays Targets to Watch as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
The Toronto Blue Jays look built to remain in the playoff race, but the roster still needs help in a few places.
This week’s series with the New York Yankees will likely identify some additional areas of need. Facing the front-runner in the American League East Division will do that.
Toronto could use at least one more starting pitcher. The Blue Jays could use a short-term answer at third base and designated hitter. They could even use an additional bullpen arm.
Here are five players that the Blue Jays could target before the July 31 trade deadline.
DH Ryan O’Hearn
The Baltimore Orioles star is having the best offensive season of his career and is about to be a free agent. He won’t be back in Baltimore next season, as they’re grooming Coby Mayo or Samuel Basallo to be his eventual replacement.
O’Hearn can play first base and right field. He would only play first base when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. needs a break in the field. Where O’Hearn fits best is at designated hitter, where his former Baltimore teammate, Anthony Santander, has been a failure in his first season with Toronto. He’s also on the injured list.
Getting O’Hearn on the short-term lessens the reliance on Santander and doesn’t impact the long-term investment in Santander It’s a win-now move.
P Seth Lugo, Kansas City
He was amazing in 2024 (16-9, second in AL Cy Young voting). The record doesn’t look as great this season, but his ERA is better at 2.74. Kansas City is in a tricky spot because the Royals are on the fringe of being contenders and keeping Lugo could be the difference in staying in the race.
If Toronto makes a push, it must keep in mind that Lugo has a player option in 2026 worth $15 million.
P Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee
It’s hard to imagine the Blue Jays bringing back Max Scherzer next season. Peralta would be a now-and-later solution to the back end of the rotation because he’s under contract through 2026. He would only cost Toronto $8 million next season.
Peralta is solid. He fits in as a No. 4 in the current rotation behind Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Chris Bassitt. Milwaukee, which is in a playoff race, must want to part with him, and that’s not clear yet.
P Sandy Alcántara, Miami
If the Blue Jays really want to lock in a starter for the foreseeable future, spending the prospect capital to land Alcántara would be the way to go. He is under control through 2026, and he has a club option in 2027, meaning Toronto could hang onto him for two more years after this playoff push.
The finances on the deal are not onerous ($38 million over the next two seasons). He’s in his first full year off the Tommy John surgery and pitchers tend to be more effective the following year
RP Reid Detmers, LA Angels
The Blue Jays have a solid bullpen, but a left-handed power arm would be a wise investment, Detmers, a former starter, has transitioned into a bullpen role with the Angels and has thrived.
It’s a now-and-future move for the Blue Jays. Detmers has three arbitration years ahead. Toronto could keep him as a reliever or move him back into a starting role. It’s a move that won’t cost them much in terms of prospect capital, either.
