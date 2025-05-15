Former Blue Jays Top Draft Pick Acquired By American League Rival
The Toronto Blue Jays have had many draft picks in recent years that have turned heads, and most recently, their first-round pick in the 2024 MLB draft Trey Yesavage has been lighting up the minor leagues with his pitching. Unfortunately, not every selection works out that well over the years, and one of their 2018 picks has found a new landing spot mid-season.
Vinny Capra, a 20th-round selection by the Blue Jays in 2018 was a relatively exciting prospect in his time with the farm system, and would even make an MLB debut in 2022 for eight games. In that span he slashed .200/.429/.200 with two runs, two walks, and one strikeout to his name. He would never really find his footing, and would move on to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 2023 and 2024, then the Milwaukee Brewers to start 2025.
After being waived recently, he will land on a new American League team, as the Chicago White Sox have claimed him off waivers, according to a team announcement. He will end up with the active roster as well, with his contract being out of options at this point in time.
Given his versatility across multiple positions, Capra could find himself some playing time with a White Sox team that has not yet found their stride in 2025. Though he will have to compete with some younger prospects currently on the roster, and work his way into a role. Regardless, it is likely one of the better opportunities he could find across the MLB, given Chicago is currently undergoing a rebuild of sorts and looking to find pieces to bridge the gap.