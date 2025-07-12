Four Blue Jays That Have Been Pleasant Surprises at the 2025 Midway Point
After starting the year looking uneven, the Toronto Blue Jays have become one of MLB's hottest teams.
Players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Jose Berrios having good seasons is not too shocking. These are players who are expected to perform at a high level.
The reason that the Blue Jays have looked so good as of late, is that a couple of more surprising players have put together solid campaigns up to the midpoint of 2025:
OF George Springer
Springer is a former World Series MVP, a four-time All-Star, and a two-time AL Silver Slugger winner. It's not too shocking that he's having a great year, but many thought that this level of production was way past him.
Through 87 games, he has posted a .280/.375/.509 slash line with 16 home runs and 53 RBI. He's even picked up 10 stolen bases already.
The 35-year-old, who will be 36 before the end of the season, is on pace to put together his best year since coming to Toronto.
RHP Yariel Rodriguez
Rodriguez came over to MLB from the NPB back in 2024 when he signed a five-year, $32 million deal with the Blue Jays.
After having a rocky campaign as a starter in 2024, Toronto has moved him back to the bullpen this year and the results have been great. He has maintained a 2.56 ERA with a 0.920 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.
His fastball velocity has ticked back up in the bullpen to great success, along with an improved slider.
3B/OF Addison Barger
Barger did not dazzle as a rookie and even started this year back in the minors, but has answered with a vengeance ever since getting the call back up.
Through 69 games, he has posted a .264/.322/.506 slash line with 12 home runs and 38 RBI. He was especially deadly during the Blue Jays' recent win streak.
All of the metrics point to the fact that this is a real breakout. Toronto may have found itself an answer at third base, as he has also been much better on defense.
LHP Eric Lauer
Though Lauer picked up the loss in the game that ended the win streak, that wasn't really his fault. After leaving MLB for the KBO last year, he signed a minor league contract with the Blue Jays ahead of 2025.
His return has been a rousing success as he has a 2.78 ERA over his first 14 outings with 58 strikeouts in 55 innings with a 1.036 WHIP.
