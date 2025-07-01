George Springer Reaches Toronto Blue Jays Milestone in Canada Day Win
George Springer has now been a Toronto Blue Jay since the 2021 season. On Tuesday, which was also Canada Day, he hit his 100th home run as a Blue Jay.
To make it even sweeter, Toronto won the game against the New York Yankees 12-5.
The Blue Jays are in a battle for the lead in the American League East with the Yankees. They are closing in and are only one game behind after taking the first two games of their series while they both chase their 50th victories of the season.
Springer, a right fielder, was able to hit two home runs on Tuesday. The first one came in the fourth inning to get Toronto on the board.
At the start of the seventh inning the game was all tied up at four before Springer stepped up to the plate. He hit a grand slam, which broke the game wide open.
On the year Springer is slashing .270/.367/.486 which brings his OPS to .853, which is 10th in the AL. His entire career has been fairly impressive as his average is just below the slash that he has on the 2025 season.
He is one of three Blue Jays that have double digits homers this season — Springer, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Springer leads the team with 13. He also leads in slugging percentage in fewer games than the other two. He is also second in walks (40), RBI (44), and on-base percentage.
He is also among the Top 5 in RBI and hits.
The Jays will stay in Toronto to finish off the series with the Yankees and then take on the Los Angeles Angels before traveling to Chicago to face the White Sox.
