Historic Hitting: Blue Jays Record Second-Most Hits in Two-Game Stretch
The Toronto Blue Jays found themselves in a bit of a slump to end July, losing four of their last five. The ball club needed to find some confidence before taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers and they found it at the expense of the Colorado Rockies.
The Blue Jays have now outscored the Rockies 25-4 in the first two games on 39 total hits. The team announced that this is the second-most hits in a two-game span in their franchise's history.
The first game of the series at Coors Field was highlighted by a seven-run third inning enroute to their 15-1 victory.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Shares Thoughts on Run Differential Discussion Surrounding Team
Shortstop for Toronto, Bo Bichette, paved the way for the offense. He hit not one, but two homers in the game the first coming in the third.
With two outs and Nathan Lukes on first base, he sent one into left field 413 feet to bring both of them home.
Four innings later, Bichette would bring Lukes home again, but this time Joey Loperfido would score as well on a 434-foot ball by the shortstop, which brought the score to 13-1.
By the end of the first game, the Jays had already racked up 25 of their 39 hits.
More News: Injured Blue Jays Slugger George Springer Could Return to Lineup Soon
Outfielder Daulton Varsho was the standout for game two, but first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was right there with him.
Varsho had a pair of homers and six RBI going three for five on the game. His first home run came in the fourth inning and brought catcher Alejandro Kirk across home plate with him.
The sixth inning was nothing but homers for Toronto, starting with Guerrero Jr.
The first baseman sent one flying into right field on a 3-0 pitch count against right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina.
On the very next pitch Addison Barger followed suit and sent a ball out into right field.
More News: Blue Jays Skipper Gives Encouraging Update on Injured Slugger Anthony Santander
Once Varsho was back up to bat again, Kirk had made it to first base. He was looking down the barrel of a 3-2 pitch count and sent one 467 feet out of the park. It was a brutal inning for the Rockies.
By the end of the game, the Blue Jays pulled out a 10-4 victory, leaving the Rockies in the dust at the end of the sixth.
The Jays are looking to finish off a clean sweep today in Denver before they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.