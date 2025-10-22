History Is on Blue Jays' Side Heading Into World Series Against Dodgers
The Toronto Blue Jays were able to keep their 2025 season alive in clutch fashion. Against the Seattle Mariners in Game 7 of the ALCS, George Springer hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give his team a 4-3 lead.
That proved to be the final score, clinching the American League Pennant and sending the Blue Jays to the World Series to face off with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was a historic game-winning home run, giving Toronto an elimination game victory featuring a game-winning home run in every round of the playoffs.
They are going to need more clutch performances like that to overcome a loaded Dodgers team. Los Angeles has been steamrolling through their opponents in the playoffs, clicking on all cylinders.
After sweeping the Cincinnati Reds in the NLWC, they eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in four games in the NLDS. They took as many games in the NLCS to eliminate the Milwaukee Brewers, sweeping them.
History is on Blue Jays side heading into World Series
Some people aren’t giving the Blue Jays much of a chance to compete with the defending World Series champions. However, history is on Toronto’s side.
As shared by ESPN Insights on X, there have been four previous instances where one team taking part in the World Series swept their LCS, while the other was pushed to the brink, playing all seven games.
All four times, it was the team that played the winner-take-all Game 7 who went on to win the championship. The last time it occurred was in 2012 when the San Francisco Giants defeated the Detroit Tigers.
In 1988, the first time it happened, it was the Dodgers who were on the other side of the coin. They defeated the Oakland Athletics in the World Series that year after a grueling seven-game series with the New York Mets.
Will the Blue Jays be able to keep this bit of quirky baseball history up? They certainly hope so, and will be getting a major boost to help them achieve that.
Reports are indicating that shortstop Bo Bichette, who has not played since injuring his knee on Sept. 6 against the New York Yankees, will be on the World Series roster. It will be interesting to see where manager John Schneider gets him back into the lineup, given how well their current alignment is performing.
Even if he cannot play the field and is only deployed as a hitter, having Bichette back in the mix will be nice for Toronto.