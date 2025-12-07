Blue Jays Could Execute Surprising Steal of Star Yankees Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays entered the offseason fresh off coming within just two outs of their first World Series title in over three decades, and they have certainly begun free agency like that.

Hungry as ever to land some big name free agents after missing on several the last few years, Toronto is as desirable a baseball location as its ever been coming off this playoff run. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins is going big game hunting, and he's already landed a huge target.

Signing Dylan Cease to a seven-year deal worth $210 million was a message to the rest of baseball that this group is ready to spend, and now the focus turns to the outfield.

Toronto has been connected extremely heavily to the top name on the market overall in superstar Kyle Tucker, with things even getting to the point where Tucker is visiting the Dunedin facility. For as great as he is though, perhaps the focus should be turned elsewhere into a hated division rival instead from the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays Should be Going After Cody Bellinger This Winter

It's understandable why Tucker is seen as the top name on the market with a rare combination of contact, power, base running and fielding, and by all accounts he is the best all around player for anyone to sign this winter.

With that being said, Yankees star Cody Bellinger is coming off the best season of his career since his National League MVP campaign back in 2019. The 30-year-old will be more affordable than Tucker, and the advanced stats point to him being a better defender than Tucker for the last couple seasons.

With a slash line of .272/.334/.480, 29 home runs and 98 RBI to account for an incredible 5.1 bWAR in 152 games, Bellinger was dominant for New York, and bringing him in would have an added bonus impact.

Signing Bellinger Gives Blue Jays Huge Advantage Over Yankees

Toronto was the better team for much of the season than their counterparts in the Bronx, though they did have to hang on for dear life down the final stretch to secure the AL East title. If the Blue Jays want to continue winning the division, then weakening the Yankees is in their best interest.

The combination of both adding Bellinger to the lineup while taking him away from the division's biggest rival could wind up being the difference next season in that razor thin margin which came down to the final days of the season in 2025.

After a couple of down years, Bellinger got back to the kind of form which made him one of baseball's best players early in his career, and if Toronto thinks he can keep at it, then he should be firmly at the top of their list.

Stealing him away from a fledgling New York team who seemingly is trying to act less and less like the Yankees of old in terms of spending would just be the final cherry on top.

