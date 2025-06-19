Max Scherzer Hits Key Number in Latest Toronto Blue Jays Injury Rehab Start
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer hit the number the organization wanted him to hit during Wednesday’s injury rehab start against Worcester.
The numbers he posted for Triple-A Buffalo were great. But the Blue Jays needed length from Scherzer after his first start last week, during which he threw 56 pitches.
The 40-year-old hit 75 pitches in 4.1 innings, which is the range Toronto hoped he would hit when it talked about his rehab start earlier this week. Of those pitchers, 48 of them were strikes.
He also improved from his first outing. Last week, he also pitched 4.1 innings. But he allowed four hits, two runs (both earned) and no walks while he struck out four. He also gave up a home run.
On Wednesday against Worcester, he allowed just one hit, with no runs and two walks. He also struck out eight.
This start may finally put Scherzer in position to return to the Major Leagues. Blue Jays manager John Schneider told reporters on Wednesday, including MLB.com, that he and Scherzer both believe that the three-time Cy Young winner’s stuff is where it needs to be.
"He thinks he can strike everybody out right now,” Schneider said. “Whether it’s seven in the morning or seven at night, he’s going to go after you.”
Schneider did acknowledge that it would be Scherzer’s thumb — and how it recovers from Wednesday’s start — that will determine the next step.
If Toronto deems Scherzer ready to pitch in the Majors, the earliest he could pitch, based on normal rest for a starter, would be next Tuesday in Cleveland, which starts a three-game series with the Guardians.
The injury to Bowden Francis — which landed him on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday — makes the need for Scherzer’s return a bit more acute. But the Blue Jays have coverage, at least for the rest of the week.
Toronto put Scherzer on the 15-day injured list on March 30 after his season debut with right thumb inflammation. In his first game he lasted just three innings, giving up three hits and two runs while striking out one.
It’s just the latest injury for the future Baseball Hall of Famer, as he went through two injury-riddled seasons with the Texas Rangers, though he did return to help them win a World Series in 2023.
But the right teres major muscle injury he suffered in late 2023 led to a herniated disc, which led to other setbacks in 2024, including a pinched nerve that forced Scherzer to change his arm angle so he could pitch effectively.
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
