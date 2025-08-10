Max Scherzer’s Increased Velocity Could be Huge Boost to Blue Jays
Friday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers was billed as a matchup of legends.
The Los Angeles Dodgers started their future Baseball Hall of Famer in Clayton Kershaw, who has two World Series rings and three National League Cy Young awards.
The Toronto Blue Jays started right-hander and future Baseball Hall of Famer Max Scherzer, who has two World Series rings and three Cy Young awards — two in the NL and one in the American League.
They met each other for the first time back in 2008 when they were fill-in starters for legends Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson, respectively. Friday’s game served as a bookend to their careers.
But it may have also served as a launching pad for Scherzer.
Max Scherzer Takes Velocity Jump
Scherzer took the loss in Friday’s matchup, and the Blue Jays fell, 5-1. But Scherzer pitched well. He went six innings, giving up six hits, two earned runs and three walks against five strikeouts. He did give up a home run. He also threw 98 pitches.
But the interesting part is what SportsNet’s Arden Zwelling reported after the game. Scherzer’s fastball had an average velocity of 94.2 mph on Friday. He also threw his four hardest pitches of the season to date.
Per Zwelling, Scherzer’s average fastball was his best since September of 2023. That was when he was with the Texas Rangers and just before he injured his right teres major muscle in his back, which ironically came against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
It felt like a breakthrough for the right-hander. He felt the same was as he told reporters, including Zwelling, after the game.
“I feel like I’m going to have good health on that front going forward, in terms of my hand,” Scherzer said. “You’re never out of the woods. I’m 41, I get it. Anything can pop up here. But because this is such a systemic injury for me, having this thumb problem be lasting so long, for really three years now, this is the first time I’m kind of getting out of it.”
Scherzer returned from right thumb inflammation on June 25. He is 2-2 with a 3.92 ERA in seven starts, with 44 strikeouts and eight walks in 39 innings. He has a 1.03 WHIP and batters are hitting .234 against him.
The 18-year veteran has a career 3.16 ERA across 2,881 innings in 467 games (458 starts) with 3,408 strikeouts and a 133 ERA+. He’s also won three Cy Young Awards and two World Series rings, with the other coming with the Washington Nationals in 2019.
