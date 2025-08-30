MLB Analyst Names Blue Jays Star as Top X-Factor Down Stretch
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has been a massive revelation this season, finding his vintage form at the age of 35 to help power what has proven to be a surprisingly excellent year for the Blue Jays.
After a solid first campaign with the team in 2021 that saw him post a .907 OPS, Springer's offensive output has declined with each successive year. His .814 in 2022 gave way to a .732 in 2023, and he bottomed out in 2024 with a .674 mark.
It would have been fair at that point to assume that Springer's best days were behind him and that Toronto would no longer be able to count on him to be a positive contributor, but he has spent the entirety of 2025 proving any doubts wrong, posting a .303/.391/.541 slash line, good for an OPS of .932.
Mark DeRosa Declares George Springer MLB Playoff X-Factor
With 24 home runs, 67 runs batted in and 15 stolen bases to go with his phenomenal slash line, it's fair to say that Springer has been one of the most valuable Blue Jays this season. His ability to keep it up will also be a major determining factor in just how memorable 2025 will be for Toronto fans.
In a segment on MLB Network on Friday morning, former player and analyst Mark DeRosa listed and explained the top five players he sees as the biggest x-factors in MLB for the stretch run of September heading into the postseason in the fall, ranking Springer fifth.
"I don't think people have been paying attention North of the border," DeRosa said. "But George Springer is having a massive resurgence, and when he goes deep, the Toronto Blue Jays are 16-4, and he's hitting .303... Also, he's a perfect 15-for-15 in stolen bases. Set the tone, George, up in Toronto."
On a squad loaded with impressive offensive talent, Springer has opened up a sizable lead for the team-best marks in slugging percentage and OPS, leading star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in both categories despite a strong season in his own right for Guerrero Jr.
A long time has passed since 2017, when Springer served as the leadoff hitter for the World Series champion Houston Astros, but that season, the Connecticut native carried the team through the Fall Classic against the Dodgers and took home World Series MVP honors as a result.
The veteran is known for thriving in the biggest moments, and his resurgence as a huge factor in the Toronto lineup makes the Blue Jays, who lead the American League East division with a record of 78-56, that much more formidable in the playoffs.