MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Drops Hints About Blue Jays Hosting MLB All-Star Game
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the pleasant surprises in baseball this season with their performance in the first half.
A recent 10-game winning streak, which included a four-game sweep of the rival New York Yankees, helped catapult the team to the top of the American League East standings.
With a record of 55-41, the Blue Jays are holding a two-game lead over the Yankees with the All-Star break now underway.
Two of the players who have helped them perform at such a high level are first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and catcher Alejandro Kirk.
Both will be representing the Blue Jays on the AL All-Star Team this year, with Guerrero being in the starting lineup.
All-Star festivities have been going on for the past few days, with the players taking in the special occasion with different events at and around Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
With the next two All-Star weekend venues already set, with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs hosting in 2026 and 2027 at Citizens Bank Park and Wrigley Field, people are wondering where the MLB could head next.
Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Gaints, is reportedly the favorite for 2028 if MLB players are permitted to play in the Summer Olympic Games that year.
Is there a chance the MLB All-Star Game heads north of the border soon?
Don’t count out Toronto being selected as a host city in the near future, with commissioner Rob Manfred hinting that the Blue Jays are moving up the list.
“I’ve said before that a really significant factor in terms of All-Star Games is, when did you have the last one?” Manfred said, via Mitch Bannon of The Athletic (subscription required). “So you can figure out, kind of. It is not the sole determining factor, but it’s a significant one. And obviously, I think Toronto was ’91 I believe. Obviously they’re kind of perking up to the top of the list based on time. I’d like to be back in Toronto.”
That is 34 years and counting since the Blue Jays hosted the MLB All-Star Game.
A lengthy period like that, along with major renovations that totaled $400 million being done at Rogers Centre, makes Toronto an ideal host in the near future.
If 2028 goes to the Giants, it certainly sounds as if the Blue Jays could be on a very short list of potential hosts for the game in 2029.
