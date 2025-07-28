Potential Blue Jays Trade Target Seth Lugo Signs Extension With Royals
Trade deadline season is beginning to heat up, and the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be right in the thick of things when it comes to making some notable additions to their roster.
Starting pitching seems to be the priority, and there appears to be no shortage of options who will be made available by selling teams around the league.
However, contenders were dealt a major blow on Sunday night when multiple reports revealed Seth Lugo had signed an extension with the Kansas City Royals. Jon Heyman of The New York Post was one of the many reporters who confirmed the deal is for $46 million across two years with a vesting option.
More News: Blue Jays Control AL East with Largest Lead Since Legendary 1993 Campaign
That took a high-end trade target off the board for the Blue Jays.
The Royals were seen as potential sellers, with Lugo at the top of the list since he was expected to hit free agency after the season. But Kansas City has decided to bolster their roster instead, trading for Randal Grichuk and now extending their ace.
Toronto will have to focus on some other options now.
More News: Four Pitchers Blue Jays Should Target Before Upcoming Trade Deadline
The Arizona Diamondbacks are the most likely source, with them shopping Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly now that they have decided to waive the white flag on their 2025 campaign.
But with Lugo no longer available, the resource pool has now shrunk, which could raise the asking price in what is likely to be a seller's market.
The good thing is the Blue Jays don't have a ton of needs.
More News: Blue Jays Move Alejandro Kirk to Injured List, Recall Ali Sanchez
With another starting pitcher appearing to be the only thing Toronto truly has to acquire, then they can put all their assets into getting that done instead of spreading things out to address multiple areas on their roster.
The front office should be busy in the next few days getting something done, but Lugo won't be the player the Blue Jays bring into town.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.