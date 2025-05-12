Should Blue Jays Go After Rafael Devers in Blockbuster Deal With Red Sox?
The Toronto Blue Jays sit three games back in the American League East standings and should look to solidify their infield if they hope to make a postseason push.
That final piece may come from the Boston Red Sox, as MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) recently reported that a trade "isn't all that far-fetched" for star Rafael Devers.
The relationship with the disgruntled slugger has gone south as drama has surrounded his unwillingness to switch to first base after already being moved off third base for Alex Bregman.
Despite everything surrounding Devers, the Blue Jays are in dire need of a third baseman.
Could Rafael Devers Bring Stability To Blue Jays?
Second baseman Andres Giménez being placed on the IL continued a trend from last season of a revolving door at the position, and that’s led to a lineup of moving parts.
Ernie Clement shifted from third to second base while Addison Barger was assigned to third.
Toronto hasn’t gotten much defensive production out of either, with only one defensive run saved by each and just one out above average by Barger.
The lack of a true No. 1 guy at third base two months into the 2025 campaign may be the driver behind a desire to trade for Devers.
Adding to the potential instability is whether they will elect to re-sign shortstop Bo Bichette or not.
After agreeing to a 14-year, $500 million contract with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the team needs talent to add around their superstar.
The hitting of Clement and Barger isn’t solid enough to justify the lack of defensive play and answers in the infield.
Clement is slashing .267/.295/.324 with no home runs and a 77 OPS+, and Barger has a .241/.307/.407 slash line with one home run and a 102 OPS+.
Devers has had a considerably more productive season so far, posting a .280/.398/.490 slash line with 12 home runs and a 149 OPS+.
That would be a career-best OPS+, besting his output for the Red Sox in 2022.
The question is whether he offers enough at third base for the Blue Jays to consider such a trade.
Devers is currently on a 10-year, $313.5 million contract, and that’s a lot to absorb should he remain at designated hitter.
A move back to third base is certainly more realistic than a switch to first at this point in his career, and the positional experience is a desperate need for this Toronto lineup.