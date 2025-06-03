Talented Blue Jays Relief Pitcher Signs With Dodgers After Electing Free Agency
As the Toronto Blue Jays attempt to build some momentum this season, a recent roster move might come back to be one that they regret.
Recently, the Blue Jays saw relief pitcher Jose Urena elect free agency and he didn’t stay on the open market for long. The 33-year-old pitched well for Toronto this year, totaling a 3.60 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched. However, due to the Blue Jays needing a fresh arm, they elected to designate him for assignment.
Now, the talented right-hander will be heading to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a Major League deal, to potentially help their bullpen that has been ravaged by injuries.
A team the caliber of the Dodgers adding the veteran right-hander so quickly might raise some concern that the Blue Jays made the wrong decision designating him for assignment.
Good relief pitching is hard to find and comes at a premium at the trade deadline. Whether or not Toronto was going to be a buyer or a seller, Urena could have provided some value.
The direction that the Blue Jays are going to be heading into over the next couple of months has yet to be decided. With the team hovering around the .500 mark, it’s hard to predict right now what they plan is.
However, if they were hoping to make a push and win games, letting a relief pitcher that has been good for the team wasn’t wise.
Now, Urena will have a chance to further prove his value with one of the best teams in baseball.