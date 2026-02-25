Blue Jays Talented Young Pitcher Not Expected to Make Big League Roster

The Toronto Blue Jays are well underway in spring training and will take the next month or so to determine what the best way for them to break down their roster is going to be.

When it comes to the Opening Day roster, it's hardly a representation of who will be there at the end of the year when Toronto is hopefully making another championship push, but being on the team out of the gate is an exciting thing for young players.

Doing the math though, not everyone can make the initial 26-deep unit, and one Blue Jays arm who contributed heavily last season may have a tough time making it happen.

In a recent article, Zachary Rotman of FanSided named four players who he does not expect on Toronto's Opening Day roster, and interestingly, Mason Fluharty cracked the list despite an impressive rookie year from the left-hander.

Mason Fluharty Projected to Miss Blue Jays Opening Day Roster

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mason Fluharty | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"Mason Fluharty appeared in 55 games for the Jays during the regular season and 11 more in the postseason," Rotman wrote. "He had his share of hiccups in his rookie year, but for the most part, he was very serviceable for the Jays. He held left-handed hitters to a .182 average in the regular season and held his own against righties as well, making him valuable. He still faces long odds to make the team for one main reason. He can still be optioned to the minors without being subjected to waivers."

Fluharty was on the team from the jump last year and showed some serious flashes of potential, however Rotman raises a good point. Teams absolutely love to take advantage of player options. With the rest of the bullpen not having that kind of flexibility, it will be a tough road to making it for him.

Whether or not the 24-year-old cracks Toronto's Opening Day roster is irrelevant to the point of him pitching in big league games this year, but ultimately it makes the picture out of the gate a bit bleak.

Can Blue Jays Afford to Leave Fluharty in Triple-A?

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mason Fluharty | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rotman raised the possibility of Fluharty making the team over Tommy Nance, but considering that the veteran does not have any options and it's already a lefty-heavy bullpen, this does not feel particularly likely.

Ultimately, Fluharty has more to prove than anyone else, and he has the fleixbility of the option. After a campaign in which his overall numbers were just okay -- 4.44 ERA, 1.139 WHIP, 9.6 K/9 and 4.1 BB/9 -- the southpaw going back to Triple-A to work on things may be the best result for all parties.

Fluharty can improve upon his command and return to the big leagues ready to contribute in a huge way the second someone gets injured or is not performing. While he still could push for a spot on the roster with a great spring, it feels more likely than not that Fluharty will be on the outside looking in when final decisions are made.